BWF Worlds: Ashith-Amrutha suffer heartbreak after 71-minute thriller

Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh walked away from their BWF World Championships debut with disappointment, but also with evidence that they belonged on the stage.

The Indian mixed doubles pair pushed Turkey’s Emre Sonmez and Yasemen Bektas through a 71-minute contest in the round of 64 before losing 21-16, 29-30, 22-24 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

The scoreline only partly explains how close the contest was. Across the three games, Surya and Pramuthesh actually won more points — 72 against the Turkish pair’s 70 — from the 142 played. But badminton matches are decided by games rather than aggregate points, and India’s inability to close the second game proved decisive.

They had seven game-point opportunities in that marathon second game, the same number as their opponents, before Sonmez and Bektas finally prevailed 30-29. The Indians then pushed the deciding game beyond 21 points before going down 22-24. “We are a bit crushed and sad because we had so many match points but still couldn’t win the match,” Amrutha Pramuthesh said. “At the same time, we are happy that we got this opportunity and that we played really well. It was just a few mistakes at crucial moments, particularly on the match points, that cost us the game.” How did the match slip away from the Indian pair?

There was little indication of the drama to come when Ashith and Amrutha took the opening game 21-16. The Indians controlled the first game, stringing together as many as six consecutive points compared with three for the Turkish combination. Of the 37 points played, Surya and Pramuthesh won 21. “We were leading and playing well. We won the first game as well. In the second game, we went in with the same confidence,” Surya said. The second game, however, became a test of nerve. Neither pair was able to establish the required margin as the contest stretched deeper into deuce. Surya and Pramuthesh had opportunities to finish the match but could not convert them.

“Every time we got a match point, I think it was just a simple mistake,” Amrutha said. “It wasn’t because of a difficult stroke or because we were caught out tactically. There were shuttles that were in our control, but we made mistakes ourselves.” The second game eventually reached 29-all, activating what is commonly described as the golden point. Under badminton’s scoring system, once a game reaches 29-29, the next point determines the winner, removing the usual requirement for a two-point margin. Sonmez and Bektas won that point to take the game 30-29 and force a decider.

It was the first instance at this edition of the World Championships in New Delhi of a game reaching the 30-point ceiling. The numbers illustrate how little separated the two pairs. The second game contained 59 points, with the Indians winning 29 and Turkey 30. Both combinations had seven game points. “If we had been a little more patient and just kept the shuttle in, we could have won the game,” Amrutha said. Decider brings another narrow heartbreak Instead of being deflated after losing the second game, Ashith and Amrutha again took the Turkish pair deep into the decider.

The third game featured 46 points, with Sonmez and Bektas eventually winning 24 compared with India’s 22. The Turkish pair managed a longest run of five consecutive points in the decider, marginally better than India’s four, and converted three game-point opportunities compared with two for Surya and Pramuthesh. The Indians again found themselves within touching distance of victory but could not close the contest. “We were just focusing on each point and planning for each point. But whatever we planned did not go our way. We ended up making a few errors and couldn’t convert the game,” Surya said.

For Amrutha, the lesson from the decisive moments was straightforward. “When we had match points, we needed to play safe and focus on a few simple points instead of trying something extra or looking to finish the rally quickly. Those are the small things we need to work on,” she said. What is the golden point in badminton? Badminton games are normally won by the first side to reach 21 points, provided it has a two-point advantage. When the score reaches 20-all, play continues until one side establishes that two-point lead. However, the game cannot continue indefinitely.

At 29-all, the next rally decides the game. The side winning that point takes the game 30-29 — a situation often referred to as the golden point. Ashith and Amrutha found themselves on the wrong side of that scenario on Tuesday. A prominent example came in the 2021 All England final, when Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia took the opening game 30-29 against Viktor Axelsen before eventually winning the deciding game 21-9 to claim the title. For the Indian pair in New Delhi, however, losing the second game at 29-30 meant having to start again in a decider after coming within a point of completing the match.

A World Championships opportunity they could not turn down The defeat carried an additional emotional weight because Ashith and Amrutha had not initially expected to be playing at the World Championships. The pair entered the competition as reserves and were participating in another tournament when their World Championships opportunity arrived. “We were actually playing another tournament. We left that tournament midway because this was more important. We were happy to make our debut and we couldn’t miss this opportunity,” Ashith said. The call-up fulfilled an ambition they had not expected to realise so soon. “This is a much bigger tournament and we are happy about it. I think this is what we had dreamt about. We never thought we would get an entry here. As soon as we got the news, we were very happy,” the pair said.

Home crowd keeps Indians going Their debut also came with the unusual experience of playing a major international tournament in front of a home crowd. For players accustomed to travelling overseas without substantial support in the stands, the response inside the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium stood out. “The crowd support was really good,” Surya said. “When we usually travel abroad for tournaments, we don’t get this kind of support. Having the crowd here cheering for us made us emotional and happy. We are just sad that we couldn’t convert the match for them.” Surya said the support did not create additional pressure and instead helped the pair through the prolonged second and third games.