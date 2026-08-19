BWF Worlds Day 3 Order of play: India schedule, match timings on August 19

India will have a packed schedule on Day 3 of the BWF World Championships in New Delhi on Wednesday, August 19, with Lakshya Sen, P V Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Ayush Shetty and the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty among those in Round of 32 action.

Six matches involving Indian players are scheduled now, after mixed doubles pair Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, defeated Macao's Leong Iok Chong and Ng Weng Chi 21-11, 21-11 on Court 1.

The focus will gradually shift to singles later in the day. Unnati will face 13th seed Michelle Li of Canada, while Lakshya takes on American Garret Tan. Ayush will meet Sri Lanka's Dumindu Abeywickrama before Sindhu faces Canada's Wen Yu Zhang.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag will close India's scheduled programme on Court 1 against Scotland's Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle. What is India's BWF World Championships schedule on Day 3? India schedule — BWF World Championships, August 19 Indian player(s) Event Opponent(s) Court/order Time Dhruv Kapila / Tanisha Crasto [15] Mixed doubles R32 Leong Iok Chong / Ng Weng Chi (MAC) Court 1, 3rd match Completed (Won 21-11, 21-11) Hariharan Amsakarunan / M R Arjun Men's doubles R32 Kang Min Hyuk / Ki Dong Ju (KOR) [15] Court 3, 7th match 2:45 PM IST Unnati Hooda Women's singles R32 Michelle Li (CAN) [13] Court 3, 8th match After Men’s doubles match Lakshya Sen [14] Men's singles R32 Garret Tan (USA) Court 1, 10th match Not before 4 PM IST Ayush Shetty Men's singles R32 Dumindu Abeywickrama (SRI) Court 1, 11th match After Lakshya’s match P V Sindhu [9] Women's singles R32 Wen Yu Zhang (CAN) Court 1, 12th match Followed by Ayush Shetty's match Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty [5] Men's doubles R32 Alexander Dunn / Adam Pringle (SCO) Court 1, 13th match Followed by Sindhu's match

Dhruv-Tanisha to begin India's Day 3 campaign India's first match of the day will feature 15th seeds Dhruv and Tanisha against the Macao combination of Leong and Ng. Dhruv and Tanisha will be followed later in the day by Hariharan Amsakarunan and M R Arjun, who face a potentially difficult men's doubles contest against 15th seeds Kang Min Hyuk and Ki Dong Ju of South Korea. Their match is scheduled on Court 3 at around 2:45 pm IST. Unnati faces Michelle Li in Round of 32 Unnati will be India's first women's singles player in action on Wednesday.

She faces 13th seed Michelle Li of Canada in the eighth match on Court 3. Her contest will begin after the men's doubles match involving Hariharan and Arjun. The Indian youngster will be seeking a place in the Round of 16 against an experienced opponent in Li. Lakshya, Ayush and Sindhu line up on Court 1 Court 1 will become the centre of India's campaign later in the day, with three consecutive singles matches involving Indian players. Lakshya, seeded 14th, will take on Garret Tan of the US in the 10th match on the court. His match will not begin before 4 pm IST.

Ayush will follow Lakshya against Sri Lanka's Dumindu Abeywickrama in the men's singles Round of 32. Sindhu, seeded ninth, will then face Canada's Wen Yu Zhang in the women's singles Round of 32. Their exact start times will depend on the duration of the preceding matches. Satwik-Chirag to round off India's schedule India's final scheduled match on Day 3 will feature fifth seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The Indian pair will face Scotland's Alexander Dunn and Adam Pringle in the men's doubles Round of 32. Their contest is the 13th match scheduled on Court 1 and will begin after Sindhu's match.