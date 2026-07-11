Carlos Alcaraz's drop shot feels like my short-arm jab, says Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill sees a bit of his own batting in Carlos Alcaraz's tennis, with the India Test and ODI captain comparing the Spaniard's deceptive drop shot to his trademark short-arm jab.

Gill, who watched the men's semifinals at Wimbledon, also spoke about his admiration for the great Roger Federer and revealed the sporting legends he would invite for a dream dinner.

Alcaraz's drop shot is widely considered one of the most effective and revolutionary variety tactics in modern tennis while Gill routinely employs the short-arm jab against short-pitched deliveries.

"The drop shot that Alcaraz plays, it reminds me of the short-arm jab in cricket. I play that shot too, it's my trademark shot. Quick, deceptive, and very effective," Gill said on JioStar.

Gill named Serena Williams, Federer and cricket icons Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies batting great Viv Richards as his dream dinner guests. "Serena Williams, Roger Federer, and then the cricketers would be Sir Viv Richards and Sachin sir. Those are the four legends I would love to sit with and have dinner with them. "I think the conversations would be incredible. They have all dominated their eras and have so much to share about their journeys. It would be a dream dinner." The India skipper also backed Sinner to emerge champion at the All England Club. "I'm backing Sinner to win Wimbledon. He is a fantastic player, and he carries himself really well both on and off the court." Gill said Federer remains his favourite tennis player, explaining that the Swiss maestro's apparent ease masked years of hard work.