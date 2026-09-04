China Masters: Kidambi Srikanth knocked out after straight-game defeat

Kidambi Srikanth's run at the China Masters Super 750 came to an end in the quarterfinals here on Friday as the former world No.1 was outplayed in straight games by Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu.

The 33-year-old Indian, who had shown flashes of his vintage best while finishing runner-up at the US Open Super 300 earlier this year, went down 16-21, 16-21 to the 25th-ranked Lee Cheuk in a 39-minute contest.

Srikanth had looked sharp in the previous round, dispatching world No.9 Victor Lai of Canada 21-18, 21-19 in the Round of 16.

But against Lee Cheuk, the Indian found himself chasing the game for long stretches, particularly after surrendering the momentum midway through the opening game.

Srikanth made a brisk start, racing to a 3-0 lead, but Lee Cheuk was quick to settle into a rhythm. The Hong Kong shuttler reeled off three points to level at 3-3 before turning the screws with a six-point burst that took him to 14-6. Srikanth tried to claw his way back, but the deficit proved too steep as Lee Cheuk kept his composure to pocket the opening game. The second game produced a much tighter battle. Srikanth again came out firing, moving 4-0 ahead, only for Lee Cheuk to draw level at 4-4. Thereafter, the rallies grew longer and the margins thinner, with the lead changing hands several times as the two traded points all the way to 15-15.