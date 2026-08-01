Commonwealth Games 2026 August 1 India schedule, live time IST, streaming

India will enter the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Saturday with one of its busiest medal schedules of the Games, as athletes across athletics, boxing, judo, para athletics, track cycling and bowls look to add to the country's growing tally in Glasgow. Following a historic Friday that saw India script history in judo with its first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medals through Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh, Saturday promises another action-packed day featuring medal contenders across multiple disciplines. Athletics will once again command attention with finals in the men's triple jump, men's pole vault, men's 5000m, women's 10,000m race walk and the mixed 4x400m relay, while India will also chase medals in para athletics. The biggest attraction, however, will be boxing, where 10 Indian pugilists will compete in gold medal bouts.

Boxing presents 10 gold opportunities Saturday could prove to be India's biggest day in the boxing ring, with all 10 finalists aiming to convert their assured silver medals into gold. The afternoon session begins with Preeti Pawar taking on Canada's Scarlett Savannah Delgado in the women's 54kg final, followed by reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria against Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh in the women's 57kg title clash. Jadumani Singh will then face Australia's Jye Dixon in the men's 55kg final before the evening session gets underway. Sakshi Chaudhary opens the night session against England's Ruby White in the women's 51kg final, followed by Priya Ghanghas taking on Canada's Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh in the women's 60kg final.

Arundhati Choudhary will then meet England's Chantelle Reid in the women's 70kg final before Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain faces Australia's Emma Sue Greentree in the women's 75kg title bout. The final stretch of the day features Sachin Siwach against Namibia's Tryagain Morning Ndevelo in the men's 60kg final, Ankush Panghal versus England's Dimeji Shittu in the men's 80kg final, and heavyweight Narender Berwal taking on England's Damar Thomas in the men's 90+kg final. ALSO READ: CWG 2026: Flawless boxing semifinals push India's virtual medal tally to 33 With 10 gold medal bouts on the schedule, boxing could deliver India's biggest medal haul of the Games.

Athletics looks to add more medals India's athletics contingent has another opportunity to strengthen the medal tally with multiple finals spread throughout the day. The action begins with the men's triple jump final, where Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran will look to translate strong qualification performances into podium finishes. In the women's 10,000m race walk, Priyanka Goswami and Ravina Gayakwad will aim to challenge for medals before attention shifts to the men's pole vault final later in the evening, featuring Dev Meena and Kuldeep Kumar. Distance runner Gulveer Singh returns for the men's 5000m final after already winning silver in the 10,000m earlier in the Games and will be eyeing another podium finish.

India's athletics campaign concludes with the mixed 4x400m relay final, where Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur and Neeru Pathak will look to finish the day on a high. Fresh judo campaign begins after historic golds After celebrating an unprecedented double gold through Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh, Indian judo begins another medal quest on Saturday. Unnati Sharma, Karanjit Singh Maan, Harsh Tokas and Inunganbi Takhellambam will all begin their campaigns in their respective weight categories. Should they progress through the elimination rounds and quarterfinals, semifinal contests await later in the evening, keeping alive India's hopes of extending its memorable run in judo.

Para athletics offers early medal hopes India's medal hunt begins early through para athletics. Shubham Juyal and Soman Rana compete in the men's F57 shot put final, while Ramesh Shanmugam lines up in the men's 1500m T54 final. Both events provide India with early opportunities to climb the medal standings before the afternoon schedule gathers pace. Cyclists target knockout progression Track cycling begins with David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and Rojit Singh Yanglem competing in the men's sprint qualification. The trio will need to negotiate the knockout rounds to reach the semifinals and medal races later in the day.

Later, Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon contest the men's 10km scratch race qualification, with the final scheduled for the night should either rider progress. Bowls pair eyes semifinal berth India's men's pairs combination of Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar faces England in a crucial sectional play encounter. With both teams unbeaten, the contest is effectively a virtual quarterfinal as only the group winners advance to the semifinals, which are scheduled later the same night. Meanwhile, Nayanmoni Saikia continues her women's singles campaign against South Africa's Bridget Herselman as she looks to move closer to the knockout stage.

India's Commonwealth Games 2026 schedule – August 1 (IST) Time (IST) Event Indian Athlete(s) Stage 2:30 PM Track Cycling – Men's Sprint David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Rojit Singh Yanglem Qualification 2:35 PM Para Athletics – Men's F57 Shot Put Shubham Juyal, Soman Rana Final (Medal Event) 2:40 PM Athletics – Men's Triple Jump Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran Final (Medal Event) 2:50 PM Para Athletics – Men's 1500m T54 Ramesh Shanmugam Final (Medal Event) 3:00 PM Athletics – Women's 10,000m Race Walk Priyanka Goswami, Ravina Gayakwad Final (Medal Event) 3:30 PM Boxing – Women's 54kg Preeti Pawar vs Scarlett Savannah Delgado (Canada) Final (Medal Event) 3:30 PM onwards Judo – Women's -63kg Unnati Sharma vs Lamulela Magagula (Eswatini) Round of 16 3:30 PM onwards Judo – Men's -90kg Karanjit Singh Maan vs Elliott Connolly (New Zealand) Round of 16 3:30 PM onwards Judo – Men's -81kg Harsh Tokas vs Odysseas Georgakis (Cyprus) Quarterfinal 3:30 PM onwards Judo – Women's -70kg Inunganbi Takhellambam vs TBD Quarterfinal 3:45 PM Boxing – Women's 57kg Jaismine Lamboria vs Michaela Walsh (Northern Ireland) Final (Medal Event) 3:50 PM Bowls – Men's Pairs Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar vs England Sectional Play 4:15 PM Boxing – Men's 55kg Jadumani Singh vs Jye Dixon (Australia) Final (Medal Event) 4:19 PM Track Cycling – Men's 10km Scratch Race Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon Qualification 8:30 PM onwards Judo Indian judokas (if qualified) Semifinals 9:00 PM Boxing – Women's 51kg Sakshi Chaudhary vs Ruby White (England) Final (Medal Event) 9:15 PM Boxing – Women's 60kg Priya Ghanghas vs Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh (Canada) Final (Medal Event) 9:30 PM Boxing – Women's 70kg Arundhati Choudhary vs Chantelle Reid (England) Final (Medal Event) 10:15 PM Boxing – Women's 75kg Lovlina Borgohain vs Emma Sue Greentree (Australia) Final (Medal Event) 10:20 PM Bowls – Women's Singles Nayanmoni Saikia vs Bridget Herselman (South Africa) Sectional Play 10:45 PM Track Cycling – Men's 10km Scratch Race Indian qualifier(s) Final (If qualified) 10:45 PM Boxing – Men's 60kg Sachin Siwach vs Tryagain Morning Ndevelo (Namibia) Final (Medal Event) 11:15 PM Boxing – Men's 80kg Ankush Panghal vs Dimeji Shittu (England) Final (Medal Event) 11:35 PM Athletics – Men's Pole Vault Dev Meena, Kuldeep Kumar Final (Medal Event) 11:45 PM Boxing – Men's 90+kg Narender Berwal vs Damar Thomas (England) Final (Medal Event) 11:45 PM Bowls – Men's Pairs Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar Semifinal (If qualified) 12:15 AM Athletics – Men's 5000m Gulveer Singh Final (Medal Event) 1:50 AM Athletics – Mixed 4x400m Relay Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur, Neeru Pathak Final (Medal Event) Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 9: Live streaming and telecast details What time do India's events start on Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2026?

India's Day 9 campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 will begin with the men's sprint qualification in track cycling at 2:30 pm IST, featuring David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and Rojit Singh Yanglem. The day's first medal event for India will follow at 2:35 pm IST, when Shubham Juyal and Soman Rana compete in the men's F57 shot put final in para athletics. How many medal events will India take part in on Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2026? India is scheduled to compete in at least 16 confirmed medal events on Day 9. These include the men's F57 shot put, men's triple jump, men's 1500m T54, women's 10,000m race walk, 10 boxing finals, men's pole vault, men's 5000m and the mixed 4x400m relay final. India could also add to its medal tally through the men's 10km scratch race final in track cycling if its riders qualify, while Indian judokas will aim to progress from the elimination rounds and quarterfinals to the medal bouts later in the competition.