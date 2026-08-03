Commonwealth Games 2026 closes with Glasgow passing baton to Ahmedabad

The 2026 Commonwealth Games drew to a close in Glasgow on Sunday with a memorable closing ceremony at the OVO Hydro, celebrating sporting excellence while marking the beginning of India's journey as the next host nation.

Over 11 days, athletes from across the Commonwealth produced memorable performances in a truncated edition featuring just 10 sports, making every medal harder to win. India rose to the challenge, finishing fourth in the medal standings with 39 medals despite the absence of several of its traditionally strong disciplines, such as wrestling, hockey, badminton, shooting and cricket.

The evening was equally significant off the field, as Glasgow formally handed over the Commonwealth Games flag to Ahmedabad, which will host the centenary edition in 2030.

The ceremony brought together Scottish tradition and Indian culture, giving the world its first glimpse of Ahmedabad 2030 while signalling the start of India's preparations to stage the Commonwealth Games for only the second time, after New Delhi hosted them in 2010. Scotland bids farewell The closing ceremony began with a celebration of Glasgow's successful staging of the 2026 Commonwealth Games after the Scottish city stepped in to host the event following Victoria's withdrawal in 2023. Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, officially declared the Games closed and thanked the athletes, officials, volunteers and spectators for making the competition a success.

He also invited the Commonwealth family to reunite in Ahmedabad in 2030 for the centenary Commonwealth Games before the Commonwealth Games flag was lowered, marking the end of Glasgow's tenure as host. The ceremony honoured the volunteers and organisers who helped deliver the Games, with para-cycling champion Melanie Woods receiving the prestigious David Dixon Award for exemplifying the values of the Commonwealth Games. Scotland then celebrated its rich cultural heritage through music and dance as rock band Simple Minds headlined the evening alongside Delta Goodrem, Cammy Barnes, BEMZ, Sandi Thom, Shereen Cutkelvin, DJ George Bowie (GBX) and the Reel Time Ceilidh Band. Traditional bagpipes, folk performances and contemporary music reflected Scotland's cultural identity before the focus shifted to India.

India receives the baton for Ahmedabad 2030 One of the defining moments of the evening was a unique Indo-Scottish 'jugalbandi', with musicians and dancers from both nations coming together in a cultural collaboration that symbolised the passing of the baton from Glasgow to Ahmedabad. Indian classical music blended with the sound of Scottish bagpipes, reflecting the friendship between the two countries and the shared values of the Commonwealth movement. The symbolic performance was followed by the official handover ceremony as Commonwealth Sport President Donald Rukare presented the Commonwealth Games flag to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha.

Still from the passing of the baton ceremony at the Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony (PIC: PTI) Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra joined her on stage as India formally accepted hosting responsibilities for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The ceremony marked the beginning of the countdown to the centenary edition of the Games, with Ahmedabad becoming only the second Indian city, after New Delhi in 2010, to host the multi-sport event. India showcases its culture Following the handover, India presented a 20-minute cultural programme offering the world its first glimpse of Ahmedabad 2030. Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan performed alongside his sons Siddharth and Shivam Mahadevan, while sitar virtuoso Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma featured in the musical showcase.

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar performing during the Commonwealth Games 2026 closing ceremony (PIC: Reuters) Actor Rashmika Mandanna and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar were also part of the presentation, which celebrated the theme of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam through music, dance and visual storytelling. The performance highlighted India's cultural diversity and traditions while welcoming athletes from across the Commonwealth to Ahmedabad for the 2030 Games, before fireworks lit up the OVO Hydro to bring the Glasgow edition to a close. Mirabai, boxers lead India's medal rush India's campaign was led by its established strengths, with boxing emerging as the country's most successful sport. The boxers delivered 10 medals, including six golds, accounting for nearly a quarter of India's overall medal haul. India's star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu once again delivered on the big stage by winning gold in the women's 48kg weightlifting event, while athletics and para-athletics enjoyed one of their best-ever Commonwealth campaigns with several podium finishes.

ALSO READ: CWG 2026: India's Athletics stars script history with record 16-medal haul Judo also produced a record return, highlighted by two historic gold medals and consistent performances across weight categories. Neeraj Chopra once again stood tall for India with another podium finish in Glasgow, while Gulveer Singh emerged as India's only multiple medallist after winning gold in the men's 5,000m and silver in the 10,000m. Commonwealth Games 2026: Indian medal winners Medal Athlete Event Sport Gold Mirabai Chanu Women's 48kg Weightlifting Gold Sharmila Dhankar Women's shot put F57 Para athletics Gold Dilip Gavit Men's 100m T47 Para athletics Gold Asmita Dey Women's -48kg Judo Gold Harsh Singh Men's -60kg Judo Gold Preeti Pawar Women's 54kg Boxing Gold Jaismine Lamboria Women's 57kg Boxing Gold Soman Rana Men's shot put F57 Para athletics Gold Sakshi Chaudhary Women's 51kg Boxing Gold Priya Ghanghas Women's 60kg Boxing Gold Arundhati Choudhary Women's 70kg Boxing Gold Sachin Siwach Men's 60kg Boxing Gold Ankush Panghal Men's 80kg Boxing Silver Rishikanta Singh Men's 60kg Weightlifting Silver Muthupandi Raja Men's 65kg Weightlifting Silver Gyaneshwari Yadav Women's 53kg Weightlifting Silver Sarvesh Kushare Men's high jump Athletics Silver Valluri Ajaya Babu Men's 79kg Weightlifting Silver Harjinder Kaur Women's 69kg Weightlifting Silver Gulveer Singh Men's 10000m Athletics Silver Murali Sreeshankar Men's long jump Athletics Silver Mohammed Basil Men's 100m T47 Para athletics Silver Lovepreet Singh Men's +110kg Weightlifting Silver Yamini Mourya Women's -57kg Judo Silver Neeraj Chopra Men's javelin throw Athletics Silver Pravreen Chithravel Men's triple jump Athletics Silver Jadumani Singh Men's 55kg Boxing Silver Shubham Juyal Men's shot put F57 Para athletics Silver Lovlina Borgohain Women's 75kg Boxing Silver Narender Berwal Men's +90kg Boxing Bronze Jhandu Kumar Men's heavyweight Para powerlifting Bronze Bindyarani Devi Women's 58kg Weightlifting Bronze Shilpa K Shyla Women's shot put F57 Para athletics Bronze Seema Kaliramna Women's discus throw Athletics Bronze Tejaswin Shankar Men's decathlon Athletics Bronze Yash Vir Singh Men's javelin throw Athletics Bronze Selva Prabhu Men's triple jump Athletics Bronze Unnati Sharma Women's -63kg Judo Bronze Gulveer Singh Men's 5000m Athletics

India finishes fourth in the medal tally India ended the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with 39 medals — 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze — to finish fourth behind Australia, England and Scotland. While the tally was lower than the 61 medals won in Birmingham in 2022, the comparison came in a vastly different context. The Glasgow edition featured only 10 sports, with several disciplines that have traditionally contributed heavily to India's medal count omitted from the programme. Even so, the Indian contingent produced one of its most efficient Commonwealth campaigns, registering its highest-ever single-day medal haul of 16 medals on the penultimate day and securing fourth place well before the final events. The result provides strong momentum as India now turns its attention to hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, where the country will aim to build on the progress made in Glasgow.