Asmita Dey, Harsh script history with India's 1st-ever judo CWG gold medals

India celebrated a landmark day in its sporting history on Friday as Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh became the country's first-ever Commonwealth Games judo champions, winning gold medals in their respective categories at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

Asmita opened the floodgates by defeating Canada's Heidi Quach in the women's -48kg final before Harsh followed it up with a commanding victory over Australia's Joshua Katz in the men's -60kg final.

Their triumphs not only delivered India its maiden Commonwealth Games gold medal in judo but doubled that tally within hours, marking the country's most successful day ever in the sport at the Games.

Asmita Dey breaks new ground The 22-year-old scripted history by becoming the first Indian judoka to stand atop the Commonwealth Games podium after edging Heidi Quach 2-1 by Yuko in a tense women's -48kg final. The contest began cautiously with both judokas locked in a tactical battle around the edge of the mat. Quach struck first midway through the bout with a well-executed throw, but Asmita responded immediately after receiving a Shido penalty, producing a sharp throw of her own to level the scores. As the contest wore on, the Indian gradually asserted herself, constantly forcing Quach onto the defensive with aggressive attacks while maintaining her composure whenever the Canadian threatened.

With neither athlete able to find a decisive breakthrough in regulation time, the final entered Golden Score, where Asmita once again showed remarkable composure. A perfectly timed throw near the edge of the mat earned the winning Yuko and sparked jubilant celebrations from the Indian contingent. The victory ended India's long wait for a Commonwealth Games judo champion and established Asmita as one of the defining stories of Glasgow 2026. Harsh Singh follows with second historic gold If Asmita opened the door, Harsh Singh ensured Indian judo kicked it wide open. The Indian judoka defeated Australia's Joshua Katz in the men's -60kg final to secure India's second Commonwealth Games judo gold medal—making it two historic titles on the same day.

Harsh had looked impressive throughout the competition and carried that confidence into the final. Displaying excellent control and tactical awareness, he neutralised the Australian's attacks before producing the decisive scoring move to seal victory and join Asmita in the history books. Earlier in the day, Harsh had reached the final with a dominant Waza-ari victory over Australia's Pedro Carlos Antun Neto, confirming India's second medal in judo before going one better by claiming gold. A watershed day for Indian judo For decades, India had never produced a Commonwealth Games judo champion. That statistic has now been erased in emphatic fashion.

Within a few hours, Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh rewrote Indian judo history, delivering the country's first and second Commonwealth Games gold medals in the sport. Their victories also underline India's growing depth in judo, with the national contingent producing several medal contenders across different weight categories in Glasgow. Yamini Mourya eyes historic treble India's extraordinary day on the judo mat could yet become even more memorable. Yamini Mourya remains in contention for the women's -57kg gold medal, having stormed into the final with a dominant ippon victory over South Africa's Donne Breytenbach in just 1 minute and 38 seconds.