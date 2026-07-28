Commonwealth Games 2026 July 28 India schedule, medal events live time IST

India will look to continue its medal-winning run when athletes compete across multiple disciplines on Day 5 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Tuesday (July 28). India will be in action in athletics, weightlifting, boxing, swimming and para swimming, with several medal events on the schedule.

ALSO READ: CWG 2026: Sharmila makes history as India's medal count swells to 10 Following another productive day at the Games, the Indian contingent will hope to build on its growing medal tally as weightlifting once again offers podium opportunities, while athletics and boxing could also produce strong results. Swimmers Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj will begin their campaigns, with hopes of progressing to the evening sessions.

Weightlifting offers fresh medal opportunities Weightlifting has been India's strongest sport in Glasgow so far, and Tuesday presents two more chances to add to the medal tally. Nirupama Devi Seram opens India's medal challenge in the women's 63kg final before Harjinder Kaur takes centre stage in the women's 69kg final later in the night. Both lifters will be aiming to continue India's impressive run on the weightlifting platform. Athletics eyes more podium finishes India's athletics campaign gathers momentum with several athletes in action across track and field events. Vishal TK and Rajesh Ramesh will begin their campaigns in the men's 400m heats, looking to secure qualification for the next round.

The day's biggest athletics medal hopes rest on Pooja Singh, who competes in the women's high jump final, while long-distance runner Gulveer Singh will challenge for a podium finish in the men's 10,000m final. Indian boxers chase guaranteed medals India will have five boxers in action, all competing in quarterfinal bouts where victory guarantees at least a bronze medal. Preeti Pawar takes on Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde in the women's 54kg division, while Priya Ghanghas faces Scotland's Niamh Mitchell in the women's 60kg quarterfinal. Parveen Hooda meets England's Sacha Hickey in the women's 65kg contest before Jadumani Singh battles Zambia's Mwengo Mwale in the men's 55kg category. Kapil Pokhariya rounds off India's boxing schedule against Scotland's Robert McNulty in the men's 90kg quarterfinal.

Swimming stars begin campaign India's swimming challenge will be led by experienced campaigners Sajan Prakash and Srihari Nataraj. Sajan starts in the men's 50m butterfly heats and will return later in the night for the semifinal if he qualifies. Srihari Nataraj will compete in the men's 100m backstroke heats, with a place in the semifinal up for grabs. Para swimming also on schedule India will also have representation in para swimming as Karthik Budigina and Ali Imam compete in the men's 50m freestyle S13 heats. Should either swimmer qualify, they will return later in the night for the medal race, providing India with another opportunity to challenge for a podium finish.

India schedule: Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 (July 28) Time (IST) Sport Event Indian athlete(s) 3:26 PM Swimming Men's 50m Butterfly Heats Sajan Prakash 4:30 PM Athletics Men's 400m Heats Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh 4:41 PM Swimming Men's 100m Backstroke Heats Srihari Nataraj 4:57 PM Para Swimming Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Heats Karthik Budigina, Ali Imam 6:30 PM Weightlifting Women's 63kg Final (Medal Event) Nirupama Devi Seram 10:30 PM Boxing Women's 54kg Quarterfinal Preeti Pawar vs Nicole Clyde (Northern Ireland) 11:00 PM Boxing Women's 60kg Quarterfinal Priya Ghanghas vs Niamh Mitchell (Scotland) 11:00 PM Weightlifting Women's 69kg Final (Medal Event) Harjinder Kaur 11:30 PM Boxing Women's 65kg Quarterfinal Parveen Hooda vs Sacha Hickey (England) 11:35 PM Athletics Women's High Jump Final (Medal Event) Pooja Singh 11:37 PM Para Swimming Men's 50m Freestyle S13 Final (Medal Event, if qualified) Karthik Budigina, Ali Imam 12:15 AM (July 29) Boxing Men's 55kg Quarterfinal Jadumani Singh vs Mwengo Mwale (Zambia) 12:50 AM (July 29) Swimming Men's 50m Butterfly Semifinal (if qualified) Sajan Prakash 12:55 AM (July 29) Athletics Men's 10,000m Final (Medal Event) Gulveer Singh 1:30 AM (July 29) Boxing Men's 90kg Quarterfinal Kapil Pokhariya vs Robert McNulty (Scotland) 1:33 AM (July 29) Swimming Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinal (if qualified) Srihari Nataraj

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5: Live streaming and telecast details What time do India's events start on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2026? India will kickstart its Day 5 campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 with the men's 50m butterfly heats in swimming from 3:26 pm IST. How many medal events will India take part in on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2026? A total of five medal events will be up for grabs for India on Day 5 of the Commonwealth Games 2026. Where to watch the live telecast of Day 5 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in India?