Commonwealth Games 2026 July 31 India schedule, live time IST, streaming

India will have one of its busiest and most significant days at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Friday, July 31, with Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra leading the charge in the men's javelin throw final while the country's boxing contingent looks to convert guaranteed medals into places in the gold-medal bouts.

The day also marks India's judo campaign, while track cycling, athletics and bowls continue to keep the Indian contingent occupied throughout the day.

After another productive outing on Day 7 that featured medals from Dilip Mahadu Gavit, Mohammed Basil M and Murali Sreeshankar, India will hope to further improve its medal tally with several high-profile events scheduled.

Neeraj Chopra leads India's javelin medal challenge The biggest attraction of the day comes late in the evening when Neeraj Chopra returns for the men's javelin throw final. The reigning Olympic champion qualified comfortably and will now look to reclaim the Commonwealth Games title he last won at Gold Coast 2018 after missing the Birmingham Games through injury. India's medal hopes are further strengthened with Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh also reaching the final, giving the country three athletes in contention for the podium. ALSO READ: India slip to 10th in CWG medal standings despite two Day 7 medals The javelin final is expected to be one of the highlights of the athletics programme.

Boxing contingent eyes places in gold-medal bouts India has already assured itself 10 boxing medals, but Friday presents an opportunity to turn those guaranteed bronzes into silver at minimum by reaching the finals. The day's boxing action begins with Preeti Pawar taking on Zambia's Catherine Mwape in the women's 54kg semifinal. Later, Ankush Panghal faces Canada's Joshua Ofori in the men's 80kg semifinal before a packed evening session featuring: Jaismine Lamboria vs Rapelang Maselela (Women's 57kg)

Arundhati Choudhary vs Rosie Eccles (Women's 70kg)

Jadumani Singh vs Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb (Men's 55kg)

Sakshi Choudhary vs Amber-Jane Wall (Women's 51kg)

Priya Ghanghas vs Lucy Kings-Wheatley (Women's 60kg)

Lovlina Borgohain vs Tarona Khanum Badi Pasoni Taafaki (Women's 75kg)

Sachin Siwach vs Owain Harris-Allan (Men's 60kg)

Narender Berwal vs Nigel Paul (Men's 90kg+) Victories would send each boxer into the final while guaranteeing at least a silver medal.

Tejaswin Shankar resumes decathlon medal bid After completing the opening five events, Tejaswin Shankar returns for the second and final day of the decathlon. His schedule includes: 110m hurdles

Discus throw

Pole vault

Javelin throw

1500m The final event will determine the overall decathlon standings, with Tejaswin hoping to remain in medal contention despite battling fitness concerns earlier in the Games. India begins judo campaign India also opens its campaign in judo, with multiple judokas taking the mat. Among those in action are: Harsh Singh (-60kg)

Shraddha Chopade (-52kg)

Rohit Basir Majgul (-66kg)

Asmita Dey (-48kg)

Yamini Mourya (-47kg) All five begin in the knockout rounds, with victories taking them deeper into the competition later in the day.

Athletics offers multiple medal opportunities Apart from the javelin final, athletics promises another busy schedule. India will compete in the Mixed 4x400m relay heats, while Yashas Palaksha and Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan target podium finishes in the men's 400m hurdles final. Sprint star Animesh Kujur will also line up in the men's 200m final, hoping to cap his impressive campaign with a medal. Track cycling continues India's cyclists will have another busy day at the velodrome. Dinesh Kumar and Rojit Yanglem begin with the 4,000m Individual Pursuit Round 1, with a potential medal race later in the evening if they qualify.

Meanwhile, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Jemsh Singh Keithellakram compete in the Keirin, progressing through Round 1 and Round 2 before the final should they qualify. Bowls campaign gathers momentum India's unbeaten men's pairs duo of Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh continue their impressive group-stage campaign against the Falkland Islands, aiming to strengthen their position at the top of the standings. India's schedule – Commonwealth Games 2026 (Friday, July 31) Time (IST) Sport Event Indian Athlete(s) Status 14:35:00 Athletics Men's Decathlon – 110m Hurdles Tejaswin Shankar Decathlon 15:15:00 Boxing Women's 54kg Semifinal Preeti Pawar vs Catherine Mwape (Zambia) Medal bout 15:20:00 Athletics Men's Decathlon – Discus Throw Tejaswin Shankar Decathlon 3:30 PM onwards Judo Men's -60kg Round of 16 Harsh Singh vs Chikondi Kathewera (Malawi) Knockout 3:30 PM onwards Judo Women's -52kg Round of 16 Shraddha Chopade vs Jane Massaquoi (Sierra Leone) Knockout 3:30 PM onwards Judo Men's -66kg Round of 16 Rohit Basir Majgul vs Samuel Ribeiro (Mozambique) Knockout 3:30 PM onwards Judo Women's -48kg Quarterfinal Asmita Dey vs Eva Ewing (Scotland) Knockout 3:30 PM onwards Judo Women's -47kg Quarterfinal Yamini Mourya vs TBD Knockout 16:05:00 Athletics Mixed 4x400m Relay Heats Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur, Neeru Pathak Qualification 16:30:00 Boxing Men's 80kg Semifinal Ankush Panghal vs Joshua Ofori (Canada) Medal bout 17:00:00 Athletics Men's Decathlon – Pole Vault Tejaswin Shankar Decathlon 17:15:00 Bowls Men's Pairs Sectional Play Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh vs Falkland Islands Group stage 17:21:00 Track Cycling Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Round 1 Dinesh Kumar, Rojit Yanglem Qualification 19:15:00 Boxing Women's 57kg Semifinal Jaismine Lamboria vs Rapelang Maselela (Lesotho) Medal bout 19:30:00 Boxing Women's 70kg Semifinal Arundhati Choudhary vs Rosie Eccles (Wales) Medal bout 20:15:00 Boxing Men's 55kg Semifinal Jadumani Singh vs Philip Pumulo Mutakela Haoseb (Namibia) Medal bout 20:30:00 Track Cycling Men's Keirin Round 1 David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakram Qualification 22:20:00 Bowls Women's Singles Sectional Play Nayanmoni Saikia vs Mildred Mkandawire (Zambia) Group stage 22:46:00 Track Cycling Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Final* Dinesh Kumar, Rojit Yanglem Medal event* 23:01:00 Track Cycling Men's Keirin Round 2* David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakram If qualified 23:30:00 Boxing Women's 51kg Semifinal Sakshi Choudhary vs Amber-Jane Wall (Canada) Medal bout 23:30:00 Athletics Men's Decathlon – Javelin Throw Tejaswin Shankar Decathlon 23:45:00 Track Cycling Men's Keirin Final* David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Singh Keithellakram Medal event* 00:15:00 Boxing Women's 60kg Semifinal Priya Ghanghas vs Lucy Kings-Wheatley (England) Medal bout 00:45:00 Athletics Men's Javelin Throw Final Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh Medal event 00:45:00 Boxing Women's 75kg Semifinal Lovlina Borgohain vs Tarona Khanum Badi Pasoni Taafaki (Tuvalu) Medal bout 01:05:00 Athletics Men's Decathlon – 1500m Tejaswin Shankar Final event 01:15:00 Boxing Men's 60kg Semifinal Sachin Siwach vs Owain Harris-Allan (Wales) Medal bout 01:30:00 Boxing Men's 90kg+ Semifinal Narender Berwal vs Nigel Paul (Trinidad & Tobago) Medal bout 01:30:00 Athletics Men's 400m Hurdles Final Yashas Palaksha, Santhosh Kumar Thamilarasan Medal event 01:55:00 Athletics Men's 200m Final Animesh Kujur Medal event Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8: Live streaming and telecast details What time do India's events start on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2026? Later in the evening, Nayanmoni Saikia returns to action in the women's singles against Mildred Mkandawire of Zambia, with another crucial group-stage victory needed to keep her semifinal hopes alive.

India's Day 8 campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 will begin with Tejaswin Shankar competing in the men's decathlon 110m hurdles at 2:35 pm IST. The day's first medal bout for India will be Preeti Pawar's women's 54kg boxing semifinal at 3:15 pm IST. How many medal events will India take part in on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2026? India is scheduled to compete in at least 14 medal events on Day 8. These include 10 boxing semifinals, the men's javelin throw final, men's 400m hurdles final, and men's 200m final. India could also have medal opportunities in the men's 4000m individual pursuit and men's keirin in track cycling if its riders qualify for the finals.