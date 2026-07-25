Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES Day 2: Focus on swimming; India's events begin at 3:50 PM

India will look to build on a promising start to its Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign as athletes compete across artistic gymnastics, boxing, swimming, lawn bowls and wheelchair basketball on Day 2 in Glasgow today.

The day's biggest medal opportunity comes in women's artistic gymnastics, where Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Protistha Samanta and Eshitaa Rewale will contest the team final while also aiming to qualify for the individual apparatus finals. In the pool, Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aryan Nehra will compete in the men's 400m freestyle heats in pursuit of places in the night's medal race.

Elsewhere, Sachin Siwach begins India's boxing campaign, Putul Sonowal and the women's pairs duo of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh continue their encouraging lawn bowls run, while the women's wheelchair 3x3 basketball team takes on Wales in a crucial Pool B fixture.

Women's gymnastics presents first medal chance

India's earliest medal opportunity on Saturday comes in the women's artistic gymnastics team final.

The quartet of Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Protistha Samanta and Eshitaa Rewale will look to challenge the Commonwealth's leading gymnastics nations while also chasing qualification for the individual finals later in the competition.

Sachin Siwach opens India's boxing campaign

India's boxing challenge on Day 2 will be led by Sachin Siwach, who takes on Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh in the men's 60kg Round of 32.

A victory would send the reigning Commonwealth Youth Games champion into the next round and provide India with a winning start in the ring.

Swimmers eye places in medal race

The swimming pool offers India another opportunity to progress deep into the competition.

Dhakshan Shashikumar and Aryan Nehra will compete in separate heats of the men's 400m freestyle, with both aiming to secure qualification for the final scheduled later in the evening.

Lawn bowls looks to continue strong start

After stunning reigning world champion Ryan Bester on the opening day, Putul Sonowal returns for his men's singles sectional match against Malaysia's Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple.

The women's pairs combination of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh will also resume their campaign against Paris Baker and Milika Nathan of Tonga, looking to strengthen their chances of advancing to the knockout stages.

Wheelchair basketball team faces Wales

India's women's wheelchair 3x3 basketball team, comprising Minakshi, Reena, Laxmi and Ritu, will face Wales in an important Pool B encounter as they seek to boost their qualification hopes.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2: India's schedule and results

Time (IST) Sport Event Indian athlete(s) Stage Opponent/Notes 3:50 PM Lawn Bowls Women's Pairs Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki Singh Sectional Play vs Paris Baker & Milika Nathan (Tonga) 4:00 PM Boxing Men's 60kg Sachin Siwach Round of 32 vs Keoma Al-Ahmadieh (Canada) 4:19 PM Swimming Men's 400m Freestyle Dhakshan Shashikumar Heat 3 Qualification for final 4:19 PM Swimming Men's 400m Freestyle Aryan Nehra Heat 4 Qualification for final 4:35 PM 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball Women's Pool B Minakshi, Reena, Laxmi, Ritu Group Stage vs Wales 7:30 PM Lawn Bowls Men's Singles Putul Sonowal Sectional Play vs Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple (Malaysia) 8:15 PM Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final & Individual Qualification Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Protistha Samanta, Eshitaa Rewale Final / Qualification Medal event (Team) 11:37 PM* Swimming Men's 400m Freestyle Dhakshan Shashikumar, Aryan Nehra Final* If qualified from heats Commonwealth Games 2026: Medal tally Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 6 2 5 13 2 Nigeria 3 3 0 6 3 Scotland 2 2 0 4 4 England 1 4 3 8 5 Canada 1 0 2 3 6 South Africa 1 0 2 3 7 New Zealand 0 2 0 2 8 Wales 0 1 0 1 9 India 0 0 1 1 10 Malaysia 0 0 1 1 11 Northern Ireland 0 0 0 0 12 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 13 Kenya 0 0 0 0 14 Singapore 0 0 0 0 15 Trinidad and Tobago 0 0 0 0 16 Uganda 0 0 0 0 17 Cyprus 0 0 0 0 18 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 19 Samoa 0 0 0 0 20 Barbados 0 0 0 0

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2: Live telecast

The live telecast of Day 2 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Network and DD National in India.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2: Live streaming

The live streaming of Day 2 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Catch all the live updates from the Commonwealth Games 2026 on July 25 here