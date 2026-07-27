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LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4 latest UPDATES: Athletics takes centre stage for India

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4 LIVE NEWS UPDATES: India will also look to continue its strong start in weightlifting. Gyaneshwari Yadav, Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam and Valluri Ajaya Babu will compete

Anish KumarAditya Kaushik New Delhi
Commonwealth Games 2026 live updates Day 4 timings CWG India medal winners Athletics today in Glasgow
Follow live updates of Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4 action here

4 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 1:29 PM IST
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India faces a packed schedule on Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Monday, July 27, with athletes competing across athletics, weightlifting, boxing, swimming, gymnastics, lawn bowls, para sports and wheelchair basketball.
 
The athletics programme begins on Monday, bringing several of India's leading medal contenders into action. Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Tejaswin Shankar and J Aadarsh Ram will compete in the men's high jump final, while Tejas Shirse will take part in the men's 110m hurdles heats. Shirse could return for the final early on Tuesday if he advances from the opening round.
 
Gurindervir Singh will begin India's campaign in the men's 100m heats, while Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Sathyanathan will compete in separate groups of the men's long jump qualification round.
 
India will also look to continue its strong start in weightlifting. Gyaneshwari Yadav, Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam and Valluri Ajaya Babu will compete in their respective finals, giving the contingent three more opportunities to add to its medal tally.
 
In boxing, Sachin Siwach will continue his campaign in the men's 60kg category. Sakshi Choudhary, Ankush and Sumit Kundu will make their first appearances at the Games in their respective Round of 16 bouts.
 
Protistha Samanta will compete for a medal in the women's vault final in artistic gymnastics, while Putul Sonowal will continue his men's singles sectional campaign in lawn bowls. Pinki and Rupa Rani Tirkey will later take part in the women's pairs semifinal.
 
Sajan Prakash will feature in the men's 200m butterfly heats and could return for the final if he qualifies. Aryan Nehra will compete in the fastest heat of the men's 800m freestyle, which will also decide the medals.
 
India will also be represented in para athletics and para swimming. Shilpa Kanchugarakoppalu Shyla and Sharmila will compete in the women's shot put F57 final, while Rakeshbhai Bhatt and Shreyansh Trivedi will contest the men's 100m T38 final.
 
Swatik Patil will take part in the men's 100m breaststroke SB9 heats and could compete in the final later in the day if he qualifies.
 
India's women's 3x3 wheelchair basketball team, comprising Reena R Gupta, Laxmi R Rayannavar, Minakshi H Jadhav and Ritu C Irengbam, will also be in action in a Pool B match.
 
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4: India schedule on July 27
Time (IST) Sport Event Indian athlete(s) Result
14:40:00 Athletics Men's 100m Round 1, Heat 4 Gurindervir Singh  
15:00:00 Athletics Men's long jump qualification, Group A Murali Sreeshankar  
15:00:00 Swimming Men's 200m butterfly heats Sajan Prakash  
15:55:00 Athletics Men's 110m hurdles Round 1, Heat 1 Tejas Shirse  
16:20:00 Athletics Men's long jump qualification, Group B Lokesh Sathyanathan  
16:26:00 Para swimming Men's 100m breaststroke SB9 heats Swatik Patil  
16:45:00 Boxing Men's 60kg Round of 16 Sachin Siwach  
17:30:00 Weightlifting Women's 53kg final Gyaneshwari Yadav  
18:00:00 Boxing Men's 80kg Round of 16 Ankush  
18:15:00 Artistic gymnastics Women's vault final Protistha Samanta  
20:00:00 Weightlifting Women's 58kg final Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam  
22:05:00 Lawn bowls Men's singles sectional play Putul Sonowal  
22:30:00 Boxing Women's 51kg Round of 16 Sakshi Choudhary  
23:35:00 Para athletics Women's shot put F57 final Shilpa Kanchugarakoppalu Shyla, Sharmila  
23:40:00 Athletics Men's high jump final Sarvesh Anil Kushare, J Aadarsh Ram, Tejaswin Shankar  
12:00 am, July 28 3x3 wheelchair basketball Women's Pool B match Reena R Gupta, Laxmi R Rayannavar, Minakshi H Jadhav, Ritu C Irengbam  
12:02 am, July 28 Para swimming Men's 100m breaststroke SB9 final, if qualified Swatik Patil  
12:30 am, July 28 Weightlifting Men's 79kg final Valluri Ajaya Babu  
1:00 am, July 28 Boxing Men's 70kg Round of 16 Sumit Kundu  
1:07 am, July 28 Swimming Men's 800m freestyle fastest heat/final Aryan Nehra  
1:10 am, July 28 Lawn bowls Women's pairs semifinal Pinki, Rupa Rani Tirkey  
1:44 am, July 28 Swimming Men's 200m butterfly final, if qualified Sajan Prakash  
1:57 am, July 28 Para athletics Men's 100m T38 final Rakeshbhai Bhatt, Shreyansh Trivedi  
2:20 am, July 28 Athletics Men's 110m hurdles final, if qualified Tejas Shirse  
All timings are in Indian Standard Time.
 

1:29 PM

CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES: More medals in weightlifting loading

On Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2026, three Indian weightlifters will be in action. Will they extend India medal tally? Stay tuned with Business Standard for all the latest updates 

Gyaneshwari Yadav competes in the women’s 53kg final at 5.30 pm, Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam in the women’s 58kg final at 8 pm, and Valluri Ajaya Babu in the men’s 79kg final at 12.30 am on July 28, seeking further Indian medals.
 
What has happened on Day 3 when Indian lifters shown bright

Mirabai Chanu underlined her status as Indian weightlifting’s biggest star by winning a third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal in Glasgow on Sunday. India secured a medal in each of the day’s three weightlifting events, with Rishikanta Singh and M Raja adding two silvers to the tally.
 
Mirabai dominated the women’s 48kg competition, while Rishikanta and Raja narrowly missed gold in the men’s 60kg and 65kg categories, respectively. The results reinforced India’s strength in Commonwealth weightlifting, though both male lifters were left disappointed after entering their events as serious title contenders.
 
Mirabai’s commanding victory was the highlight of the day, but Rishikanta also created history as the first male weightlifter from Manipur to win a Commonwealth Games medal. Raja, meanwhile, improved on his failure to reach the podium at the 2018 Gold Coast Games. Their performances gave India momentum before a busy programme of medal events across the following days.
 
Magnificent Mirabai
 
The outcome of the women’s 48kg event was rarely in doubt as Mirabai Chanu produced another record-breaking performance. The 31-year-old lifted a combined 190kg, including 85kg in the snatch and 105kg in the clean and jerk, to win gold by a 22kg margin.
 
Mirabai broke the Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games snatch records and also set new Games marks in the clean and jerk and overall total. Her feat was even more remarkable as she revealed that she had barely eaten or drunk for two days to maintain her competition weight.
 
The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist became emotional on the podium and later thanked her mother and coach Vijay Sharma for supporting her through difficult periods. She admitted feeling pressure from family and friends but expressed relief at winning a third gold for India. Nigeria’s Ruth Asuquo Nyong finished second with a total lift of 168kg, underlining Mirabai’s overwhelming superiority again.

 
Mirabai recovers from nervous start
 
Mirabai Chanu’s campaign began only after the rest of the field had completed their lifts, but she endured an unexpectedly nervous start. She failed her opening snatch attempt at 82kg before recovering to lift the same weight comfortably and then raising the Commonwealth record with an 85kg effort.
 
The clean and jerk followed a similar pattern. Mirabai missed her opening attempt at 105kg but returned to complete the lift with ease on her second try. That effort secured the gold and established new Commonwealth Games records in the clean and jerk and overall total.
 
With victory already assured, Mirabai skipped her final attempt rather than take an unnecessary risk ahead of the Asian Games, which were less than two months away. Her ability to respond immediately after failed attempts highlighted the composure and resilience that have defined her career. The contest was effectively over once she registered her successful lifts.
 
Rishikanta also breaks records
 
Rishikanta Singh won silver in the men’s 60kg category after a strong snatch performance was followed by costly misses in the clean and jerk. He lifted 121kg in the snatch to equal the Commonwealth Games record and entered the second phase in a leading position.
 
However, Rishikanta managed only 143kg in the clean and jerk after failing his final two attempts, finishing with a combined total of 264kg. Malaysia’s Mohamad Aniq Kasdan seized the opportunity, lifting a Games-record 152kg in the clean and jerk for a winning total of 273kg.
 
Rishikanta said a knee problem prevented one thigh from generating enough force, affecting lifts he had regularly completed in training and competition. Although disappointed at missing gold, he took pride in becoming the first male weightlifter from Manipur to win a Commonwealth Games medal. He said people in his village in Imphal West would be celebrating his historic medal achievement.
 
Raja wins silver
 
M Raja completed India’s three-medal day in weightlifting by claiming silver in the men’s 65kg event. The Tamil Nadu lifter registered 126kg in the snatch and 160kg in the clean and jerk for a combined total of 286kg.
 
The result marked an improvement from the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, where Raja had failed to finish on the podium. However, he was disappointed after missing out on gold and said his performance had not gone according to plan.
 
Malaysia’s Muhamad Aznil Bin Bidin won the title with a Commonwealth Games record total of 299kg. Papua New Guinea’s Morea Baru secured bronze with a combined lift of 282kg.
 
Raja had entered the competition as a gold-medal contender, making the silver difficult for him to accept. Nevertheless, his podium finish ensured India won a medal in every weightlifting event held on Sunday and capped another highly productive day for the country’s lifters.
 

1:07 PM

India medal events on July 27

After claiming three medals on Day 3, Indian weightlifters once again will be in focus along with athletics.

Check out India schedule for Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2026 here

1:04 PM

CWG 2026 LIVE UPDATES

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 action of Commonwealth Games 2026. Our focus will be on India's show at the CWG 2026 today... Stay tuned for all the latest updates...
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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 12:55 PM IST

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