LIVE | Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 4 latest UPDATES: Athletics takes centre stage for India

On Day 4 of Commonwealth Games 2026, three Indian weightlifters will be in action. Will they extend India medal tally? Stay tuned with Business Standard for all the latest updates
Gyaneshwari Yadav competes in the women’s 53kg final at 5.30 pm, Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam in the women’s 58kg final at 8 pm, and Valluri Ajaya Babu in the men’s 79kg final at 12.30 am on July 28, seeking further Indian medals.
What has happened on Day 3 when Indian lifters shown bright
Mirabai Chanu underlined her status as Indian weightlifting’s biggest star by winning a third successive Commonwealth Games gold medal in Glasgow on Sunday. India secured a medal in each of the day’s three weightlifting events, with Rishikanta Singh and M Raja adding two silvers to the tally.
Mirabai dominated the women’s 48kg competition, while Rishikanta and Raja narrowly missed gold in the men’s 60kg and 65kg categories, respectively. The results reinforced India’s strength in Commonwealth weightlifting, though both male lifters were left disappointed after entering their events as serious title contenders.
Mirabai’s commanding victory was the highlight of the day, but Rishikanta also created history as the first male weightlifter from Manipur to win a Commonwealth Games medal. Raja, meanwhile, improved on his failure to reach the podium at the 2018 Gold Coast Games. Their performances gave India momentum before a busy programme of medal events across the following days.
Magnificent Mirabai
The outcome of the women’s 48kg event was rarely in doubt as Mirabai Chanu produced another record-breaking performance. The 31-year-old lifted a combined 190kg, including 85kg in the snatch and 105kg in the clean and jerk, to win gold by a 22kg margin.
Mirabai broke the Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games snatch records and also set new Games marks in the clean and jerk and overall total. Her feat was even more remarkable as she revealed that she had barely eaten or drunk for two days to maintain her competition weight.
The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist became emotional on the podium and later thanked her mother and coach Vijay Sharma for supporting her through difficult periods. She admitted feeling pressure from family and friends but expressed relief at winning a third gold for India. Nigeria’s Ruth Asuquo Nyong finished second with a total lift of 168kg, underlining Mirabai’s overwhelming superiority again.
Mirabai recovers from nervous start
Mirabai Chanu’s campaign began only after the rest of the field had completed their lifts, but she endured an unexpectedly nervous start. She failed her opening snatch attempt at 82kg before recovering to lift the same weight comfortably and then raising the Commonwealth record with an 85kg effort.
The clean and jerk followed a similar pattern. Mirabai missed her opening attempt at 105kg but returned to complete the lift with ease on her second try. That effort secured the gold and established new Commonwealth Games records in the clean and jerk and overall total.
With victory already assured, Mirabai skipped her final attempt rather than take an unnecessary risk ahead of the Asian Games, which were less than two months away. Her ability to respond immediately after failed attempts highlighted the composure and resilience that have defined her career. The contest was effectively over once she registered her successful lifts.
Rishikanta also breaks records
Rishikanta Singh won silver in the men’s 60kg category after a strong snatch performance was followed by costly misses in the clean and jerk. He lifted 121kg in the snatch to equal the Commonwealth Games record and entered the second phase in a leading position.
However, Rishikanta managed only 143kg in the clean and jerk after failing his final two attempts, finishing with a combined total of 264kg. Malaysia’s Mohamad Aniq Kasdan seized the opportunity, lifting a Games-record 152kg in the clean and jerk for a winning total of 273kg.
Rishikanta said a knee problem prevented one thigh from generating enough force, affecting lifts he had regularly completed in training and competition. Although disappointed at missing gold, he took pride in becoming the first male weightlifter from Manipur to win a Commonwealth Games medal. He said people in his village in Imphal West would be celebrating his historic medal achievement.
Raja wins silver
M Raja completed India’s three-medal day in weightlifting by claiming silver in the men’s 65kg event. The Tamil Nadu lifter registered 126kg in the snatch and 160kg in the clean and jerk for a combined total of 286kg.
The result marked an improvement from the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, where Raja had failed to finish on the podium. However, he was disappointed after missing out on gold and said his performance had not gone according to plan.
Malaysia’s Muhamad Aznil Bin Bidin won the title with a Commonwealth Games record total of 299kg. Papua New Guinea’s Morea Baru secured bronze with a combined lift of 282kg.
Raja had entered the competition as a gold-medal contender, making the silver difficult for him to accept. Nevertheless, his podium finish ensured India won a medal in every weightlifting event held on Sunday and capped another highly productive day for the country’s lifters.