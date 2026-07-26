Commonwealth Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES July 26: Lawn bowls event underway; Mirabai's event at 6:30 PM

India, after a quiet day on Saturday, will be looking to return to action on Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland, with multiple medals up for grabs.

The day's biggest medal hopes rest in the weightlifting arena, where Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu headlines India's campaign in the women's 48kg final with hopes of winning her third straight Commonwealth Games gold medal after previously winning it in 2018 and 2022. Rishikanta Singh and M Raja will also compete in the men's 60kg and 65kg finals, respectively, as India targets multiple podium finishes.

Elsewhere, Yogeshwar Singh and Tapan Mohanty will represent India in the men's artistic gymnastics all-around final, while Preeti Pawar, Jadumani Singh and Aditya Pratap Yadav begin their boxing campaigns.

Putul Sonowal and the women's pairs duo of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh continue their lawn bowls campaign, while India's men's 4x200m freestyle relay team will chase a place in the swimming final.

Weightlifting offers India's best medal hopes

India's biggest opportunity to add to its medal tally comes in weightlifting.

Rishikanta Singh opens the day's campaign in the men's 60kg final before Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu takes centre stage in the women's 48kg final. M Raja will then compete in the men's 65kg final as India eyes multiple medals from the weightlifting arena.

Yogeshwar, Tapan target gymnastics podium

India's artistic gymnastics challenge will be led by Yogeshwar Singh and Tapan Mohanty in the men's all-around final.

The duo will look to deliver consistent performances across all six apparatus as they bid to challenge the Commonwealth's top gymnasts for a place on the podium.

Three Indian boxers begin campaign

India's boxing challenge on Day 3 will be spearheaded by three pugilists.

Preeti Pawar faces Malawi's Deborah Mtenje in the women's 54kg Round of 16 before Jadumani Singh takes on Pakistan's Sumama Rehman in the men's 55kg Round of 16. Later, Aditya Pratap Yadav will square off against Uganda's Nuhu Batte in the men's 65kg Round of 16.

Lawn bowls contingent eyes another strong day

After an encouraging start to the competition, India's lawn bowls team returns for another busy day.

Putul Sonowal will face Malta's Shaun James Parnis in the men's singles sectional play, while Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh take on Namibia before facing England later in the day in the women's pairs Section B matches.

Relay team chases swimming final

India's men's 4x200m freestyle relay team will look to secure a place in the medal race.

Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh S. Gowda and Dhakshan Shashikumar will compete in the heats, with the quartet hoping to qualify for the final scheduled in the early hours of Monday.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 3: India's schedule and results

CWG 2026 India schedule for Day 3 Time (IST) Sport Event Indian Athlete(s) 13:00:00 Bowls Women's Pairs Sectional Play Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki Singh vs Namibia 14:00:00 Weightlifting Men's 60kg Final (Medal Event) Rishikanta Singh 16:30:00 Artistic Gymnastics Men's All-Around Final (Medal Event) Yogeshwar Singh, Tapan Mohanty 16:39:00 Swimming Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heats Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, Dhakshan Shashikumar 18:30:00 Weightlifting Women's 48kg Final (Medal Event) Mirabai Chanu 19:15:00 Bowls Men's Singles Sectional Play Putul Sonowal vs Shaun James Parnis (Malta) 22:30:00 Artistic Gymnastics Women's All-Around Final (Medal Event) Indian participation to be confirmed 22:45:00 Boxing Women's 54kg Round of 16 Preeti Pawar vs Deborah Mtenje (Malawi) 23:00:00 Weightlifting Men's 65kg Final (Medal Event) M Raja 23:45:00 Boxing Men's 55kg Round of 16 Jadumani Singh vs Sumama Rehman (Pakistan) 12:45 AM (July 27) Boxing Men's 65kg Round of 16 Aditya Pratap Yadav vs Nuhu Batte (Uganda) 1:56 AM (July 27) Swimming Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final (Medal Event, if qualified) Srihari Nataraj, Aryan Nehra, Aneesh Gowda, Dhakshan Shashikumar

Commonwealth Games 2026: Medal tally (Top 20)

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 12 5 6 23 2 England 3 7 5 15 3 Nigeria 3 3 0 6 4 Scotland 2 2 0 4 5 South Africa 2 1 3 6 6 Canada 1 1 2 4 7 New Zealand 0 2 2 4 8 Wales 0 1 2 3 9 Jersey 0 1 0 1 10 India 0 0 1 1 11 Malaysia 0 0 1 1 12 Northern Ireland 0 0 1 1 13 Jamaica 0 0 0 0 14 Kenya 0 0 0 0 15 Singapore 0 0 0 0 16 Trinidad and Tobago 0 0 0 0 17 Uganda 0 0 0 0 18 Cyprus 0 0 0 0 19 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 20 Samoa 0 0 0 0

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 3: Live telecast

The live telecast of Day 3 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Network and DD National in India.

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 3: Live streaming

The live streaming of Day 3 events of the Commonwealth Games 2026 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Catch all the live updates of the Commonwealth Games 2026 July 26 events here