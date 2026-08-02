Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal Tally: Meet India's medal winners

Before the Commonwealth Games 2026 began in Glasgow, one question dominated discussions around the Indian contingent: Where would the medals come from? Unlike the Birmingham Games in 2022, which featured 19 sports, Glasgow hosted only 10, eliminating several disciplines that had traditionally contributed heavily to India's tally.

India had won 61 medals in Birmingham, but nearly half of them (30) came from sports that were dropped for the 2026 edition. Yet, instead of witnessing a decline, the Indian contingent responded with one of its most efficient Commonwealth Games campaigns. Across the same 10 sports that featured in both editions, India improved its tally from 31 medals in 2022 to 39 in Glasgow.

Athletics, including para athletics, and boxing led the charge. Athletics doubled its medal haul to 16, while boxing delivered 10 medals. Weightlifting, despite a reduced quota of events, added eight medals, helping India script one of its most impressive Commonwealth Games performances despite the shorter programme. India retains overall position Even with the Games reduced from 19 sports to just 10, India successfully held on to fourth place in the overall medal standings. In Birmingham 2022, India finished fourth with 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals. In Glasgow, the contingent collected 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze medals to once again finish fourth, showcasing the country's ability to maximise opportunities despite fewer medal events.

Athletics witnessed the most remarkable improvement. India doubled its tally from eight medals in Birmingham to 16 in Glasgow, a 100 per cent increase, with para athletics accounting for six of those medals. Boxing also enjoyed a stellar campaign, increasing its medal count from seven in 2022 to 10 in 2026. Judo continued its steady rise, improving from three medals to four. Weightlifting remained one of India's strongest disciplines, although its tally dipped slightly from 10 medals in Birmingham to eight in Glasgow. The decline was largely a consequence of fewer medal events rather than a drop in performance.

Lawn bowls, however, could not replicate its historic success from Birmingham. After winning two medals in 2022, India finished without a podium finish in Glasgow. ALSO READ: CWG 2026: Indian boxers drive bumper 16-medal haul on August 1; tally at 39 There was, however, a new bright spot. Para powerlifting contributed to India's medal tally for the first time, with the country winning a bronze medal after going medal-less in the discipline in Birmingham. India medal comparison from 2022 vs 2026: Sport Medals (2022) Medals (2026) Change Growth % Athletics + Para Athletics 8 16 +8 +100.0% Boxing 7 10 +3 +42.9% Weightlifting 10 8 -2 -20.0% Judo 3 4 +1 +33.3% Lawn Bowls 2 0 -2 -100.0%

How Indian contingent performed in Glasgow Athletics Athletics emerged as the defining sport of India's Glasgow campaign. After winning eight medals in Birmingham 2022, the contingent doubled its tally to 16 medals in Glasgow, registering a 100 per cent increase. While the core athletics programme improved from eight to 10 medals, the biggest difference came from para athletics, where India claimed six medals to showcase the growing depth of its para programme. India’s Gulveer Singh created history twice as he became the first Indian man to win a medal in the men's 10,000m race before becoming the first Indian athlete to win two medals at the same Commonwealth Games with bronze in the 5,000m race.

Para athlete Sharmila, with her gold medal in the women's F57 shot put event, became the first Indian to secure first place in the event in para athletics before Soman Rana repeated the feat in the men's F57 shot put. India secured double podium finishes in both events as Shilpa Shyla won the bronze medal in the women's shot put, while Shubham Juyal won silver in the men's category. Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran won silver and bronze in the men's triple jump to recreate India's double podium finish from Birmingham. India medal winners in athletics in 2026

Medal Event Athlete Gold Women's Shot Put F57 Sharmila Dhankar Gold Men's 100m T47 Dilip Gavit Gold Men's Shot Put F57 Soman Rana Silver Men's Javelin Throw Neeraj Chopra Silver Men's Long Jump Murali Sreeshankar Silver Men's Triple Jump Praveen Chithravel Silver Men's High Jump Sarvesh Anil Kushare Silver Men's 10,000m Gulveer Singh Silver Men's 100m T47 Mohammed Basil Silver Men's Shot Put F57 Shubham Juyal Bronze Men's Javelin Throw Yashvir Singh Bronze Men's Triple Jump Selva Prabhu Thirumaran Bronze Men's 5,000m Gulveer Singh Bronze Men's Decathlon Tejaswin Shankar Bronze Women's Discus Throw Seema Kaliramna Bronze Women's Shot Put F57 Shilpa Shyla

Boxing Boxing once again established itself as one of India's strongest medal-producing sports. The tally rose from seven medals in Birmingham to 10 medals in Glasgow, a 42.9 per cent increase, with Indian boxers dominating several weight categories. Out of 10 medals, seven were gold and the remaining three were silver , meaning every Indian boxer who won a medal reached the gold medal bout, a first in the nation's history. The campaign was particularly notable for the women's team, which continued its rise on the international stage with six medals, while the men's squad also delivered four podium finishes. The result reinforced boxing's position as one of India's most consistent sports at major multi-sport events.

India medal winners in boxing in 2026 Medal Event Athlete Gold Women's 51kg Preeti Pawar Gold Women's 54kg Sakshi Chaudhary Gold Women's 57kg Jaismine Lamboria Gold Women's 60kg Priya Ghanghas Gold Women's 66kg Arundhati Choudhary Gold Men's 55kg Sachin Siwach Gold Men's 65kg Ankush Panghal Silver Women's 75kg Lovlina Borgohain Silver Men's 50kg Jadumani Singh Silver Men's 90+kg Narender Berwal Weightlifting Weightlifting remained one of India's most dependable disciplines despite the medal tally dropping from 10 to eight. The campaign was headlined by Mirabai Chanu, who created history by becoming the second athlete to win three Commonwealth Games weightlifting gold medals in a row . She also opened India's gold account in Glasgow with a Games-record performance, reaffirming her status as one of the country's greatest Commonwealth athletes.

India medal winners in weightlifting in 2026 Medal Event Athlete Gold Women's 48kg Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Silver Men's 60kg Rishikanta Singh Silver Men's 65kg Muthupandi Raja Silver Women's 53kg Gyaneshwari Yadav Silver Men's 79kg Valluri Ajaya Babu Silver Women's 69kg Harjinder Kaur Silver Men's +110kg Lovepreet Singh Bronze Women's 58kg Bindyarani Devi Judo Judo produced one of India's most historic breakthroughs in Glasgow. Although the medal tally increased only from three to four, the significance was far greater as it was India's best-ever medal tally in judo at the Commonwealth Games. Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh became the first Indian judokas to win Commonwealth Games gold medals , ending India's long wait for a title in the sport. Their victories transformed Glasgow 2026 into the most successful Commonwealth Games in Indian judo history.

India medal winners in judo in 2026 Medal Event Athlete Gold Women's 48kg Asmita Dey Gold Men's 60kg Harsh Singh Silver Women's 57kg Yamini Mourya Bronze Women's 63kg Unnati Sharma Para powerlifting Para powerlifting contributed just one medal, but it was an important milestone. Jhandu Kumar's bronze ensured India returned to the podium in the discipline and complemented a historic campaign for the country's para athletes. Together with the record-breaking performances in para athletics, it reflected the steady expansion of India's medal-winning base beyond traditional Olympic sports. India’s medal winners in para powerlifting Medal Event Athlete Bronze Men's Heavyweight Jhandu Kumar