Commonwealth Games 2026: Scottish police probe reports of missing athletes

Police in Scotland said they had received reports that "several" athletes were unaccounted for following the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Ugandan sporting news website NBS Sport said four members of the nation's boxing squad had reportedly gone missing in Scotland and did not rejoin the rest of the delegation before the team's scheduled return to Uganda on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Today newspaper also reported a missing boxer from the Pakistan team.

"Police Scotland has received reports of several athletes who are unaccounted for. Enquiries are ongoing to assess the circumstances, and early engagement is taking place with the Home Office," a Police Scotland spokesperson said.