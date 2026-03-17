Cricket to Football: Sporting events affected by West Asia conflict

The escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has begun to significantly affect the global sporting landscape. Major sporting events across the Middle East have been cancelled or postponed, while travel disruptions at key transit hubs have also impacted athletes and teams travelling for competitions around the world.

Formula One and MotoGP events rescheduled

Formula One confirmed that the Bahrain Grand Prix and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, both scheduled for April, will not take place as originally planned due to safety concerns linked to the regional conflict.

MotoGP has also been affected. The Qatar Grand Prix, which was set to be held next month, has been postponed and will now take place in November. The change has also forced adjustments to the MotoGP calendar, including revised dates for the Portuguese Grand Prix and the season-ending race in Valencia.

Spain vs Argentina ‘Finalissima’ Called Off The highly anticipated Finalissima clash between European champions Spain and Copa América winners Argentina has been cancelled . The match was scheduled to be held in Qatar later this month but will no longer take place due to the ongoing security situation in the region. Trump Questions Iran’s Presence at the World Cup U.S. President Donald Trump commented on Iran’s participation in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, stating that although the Iranian national team is technically welcome, it might not be appropriate for them to compete given the current circumstances.

ALSO READ: Why Chelsea FC was fined and handed a 1-year suspended transfer ban? Iran has already qualified for the expanded 48-team tournament, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11. The team is currently scheduled to play two group-stage matches in Los Angeles and another in Seattle. Paralympic Travel Plans Disrupted Travel disruptions across Middle Eastern airports have affected athletes heading to the Milano Cortina Winter Paralympic Games. Several participants were unable to reach the host cities due to flight cancellations and logistical challenges. Additionally, the International Paralympic Committee confirmed that Iran will not take part in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Paralympics.

Tennis Events in UAE Halted Security concerns also forced the cancellation of the ATP Challenger tournament in Fujairah earlier this month after a safety alert interrupted matches. Tournament organisers later arranged charter flights to assist stranded players. Top Russian players Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, who had recently competed in the Dubai Tennis Championships, were among those affected by travel difficulties before heading to the Indian Wells Open in the United States. PV Sindhu Withdraws from All England Open Indian badminton star PV Sindhu withdrew from the prestigious All England Open after being stranded for several days at Dubai International Airport due to widespread flight disruptions. She eventually returned to India on March 3.

U.S. Hockey Team pulls out of World Cup qualifier The United States men’s hockey team withdrew from a 2026 Hockey World Cup qualifier scheduled in Ismailia, Egypt. The decision followed an advisory from the U.S. State Department urging American citizens to leave countries located in or near the conflict zone. Asian Champions League fixtures delayed The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has postponed several matches involving Middle Eastern clubs. Round-of-16 fixtures in the Asian Champions League Elite scheduled during early March have been pushed back. Additionally, quarter-final matches in both the Asian Champions League Two and the Asian Challenge League featuring teams from the region have also been delayed.

Iranian Women footballers seek asylum Five Iranian women footballers were granted humanitarian visas by Australia after seeking asylum, citing fears of persecution if they returned home. The players had earlier refused to sing the Iranian national anthem during an Asian Cup match. Australian authorities later assisted two more members of the Iranian delegation in applying for asylum, although one ultimately chose to return to Iran. Concerns about the players’ safety intensified after Iranian state television labelled them “wartime traitors.” Iraq Coach calls for playoff delay Iraq national team coach Graham Arnold has urged FIFA to postpone the team’s upcoming inter-confederation World Cup playoff scheduled to take place in Mexico later this month.

The Iraqi federation fears travel disruptions caused by the conflict could prevent players and staff from reaching Monterrey in time for their match against either Bolivia or Suriname. Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka white-ball series postponed The Afghanistan Cricket Board announced that the planned limited-overs series between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, which was scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates this month, has been postponed due to the regional crisis. World Endurance Championship Delays Qatar Opener The World Endurance Championship (WEC) has pushed back its season-opening race in Qatar. The event, initially planned for March 28 at the Lusail International Circuit, will now be held between October 22 and 24.

Domestic Sports Suspended in Iran All sporting activities in Iran have been halted indefinitely, including matches in the country’s top-tier Persian Gulf Pro League. The Bahrain Football Association has also suspended all domestic competitions as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, football has resumed in Qatar after a temporary nationwide suspension, with the Qatar Stars League restarting on March 12. Football manager Mancini unable to return to Qatar Former Italy coach Roberto Mancini, currently managing Al Sadd, was unable to return to Doha due to the travel disruptions. As a result, he missed his team’s Qatar Stars League match against Umm Salal.