CWG 2026, Athletics full schedule: India contingent, live timings (IST)

India's athletics contingent will once again be among the biggest attractions at the Commonwealth Games 2026, with a 32-member squad aiming to add to the country's rich track and field legacy when competition begins in Glasgow on July 27.

Led by Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra, the Indian team combines proven international medallists with emerging stars across sprints, jumps, throws, middle-distance events and relay races. Athletics will run from July 27 to August 1 at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium, with medal events taking place every day of the six-day programme.

Having won 36 medals in Commonwealth Games athletics history, India enters Glasgow hoping to produce another memorable campaign through a mix of established champions and first-time Commonwealth Games competitors.

India's athletics campaign begins with packed opening day The Indian challenge starts immediately on July 27, with six athletes competing during the morning session. Sprint specialist Gurindervir Singh opens India's campaign in the men's 100m heats, while long jumpers Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Sathyanathan begin qualification in one of India's strongest medal events. India will also have double representation in the men's 400m hurdles through Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan and Yashas Palaksha, while Tejas Shirse takes to the track in the men's 110m hurdles. The evening session could produce India's first athletics medals, with Tejaswin Shankar, Sarvesh Kushare and Adarsh Ram all competing in the men's high jump final. Tejas Shirse could also return later in the night if he progresses to the 110m hurdles final.

Neeraj Chopra's road to another Commonwealth medal One of the biggest attractions of Glasgow 2026 will undoubtedly be Neeraj Chopra, who returns to Commonwealth Games competition after winning gold in Birmingham four years ago. The Indian superstar begins his campaign on July 30 in the men's javelin qualification, alongside compatriots Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh. ALSO READ: CWG 2026, Boxing full schedule: India contingent, live timings (IST) Should all three advance, India could have multiple finalists competing for medals on July 31, creating the possibility of another memorable night in Indian athletics. Tejaswin Shankar eyes medals in two disciplines

Few Indian athletes face a busier schedule than Tejaswin Shankar. Besides competing in the men's high jump final on the opening day, the national record holder will also contest the decathlon, where events stretch across two days. His schedule includes: Men's High Jump Final Decathlon Day 1 Decathlon Day 2 Medal ceremony (if placed among the top finishers) His versatility makes him one of India's most fascinating athletes to watch throughout the Games. Throws squad expected to deliver India has consistently produced medals in throwing events, and Glasgow presents another opportunity. The javelin team features Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh.

Shot put responsibilities rest on experienced campaigner Tajinderpal Singh Toor alongside Samardeep Singh Gill, while Manpreet Kaur leads India's women's challenge. In the discus throw, Nidhi Rani and Seema Kaliramna will both compete in the women's final. Distance runners and race walkers target podium finishes India will also hope to collect medals in endurance events. Gulveer Singh competes in both the men's 10,000m and 5,000m, giving him two medal opportunities. Meanwhile, Parul Chaudhary will contest both the women's 3000m steeplechase and 5000m, making her one of India's busiest female athletes. Race walking specialists Priyanka Goswami and Ravina will compete in the women's 10,000m race walk final.

Sprint squad looks to make history Indian sprinting has steadily improved over recent years, and Glasgow could be another important milestone. The squad includes: Gurindervir Singh (100m) Animesh Kujur (200m) Rajesh Ramesh (400m) Vishal TK (400m) India will also field a mixed 4x400m relay team featuring: Rashdeep Kaur Neeru Pathak Ansa Babu Rajesh Ramesh Vishal TK The relay remains one of India's strongest medal hopes if the team qualifies for the final. Long jump and triple jump provide multiple medal opportunities India boasts impressive depth in horizontal jumps. Former Commonwealth medallist Murali Sreeshankar headlines the long jump challenge alongside Lokesh Sathyanathan, while Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu compete in the men's triple jump.