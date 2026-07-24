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CWG 2026, Athletics full schedule: India contingent, live timings (IST)

Having won 36 medals in Commonwealth Games athletics history, India enters Glasgow hoping to produce another memorable campaign.

Neeraj Chopra Athletics
Neeraj Chopra Athletics
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
9 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 3:17 PM IST
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India's athletics contingent will once again be among the biggest attractions at the Commonwealth Games 2026, with a 32-member squad aiming to add to the country's rich track and field legacy when competition begins in Glasgow on July 27.
 
Led by Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra, the Indian team combines proven international medallists with emerging stars across sprints, jumps, throws, middle-distance events and relay races. Athletics will run from July 27 to August 1 at the EDF Scotstoun Stadium, with medal events taking place every day of the six-day programme.
 
Having won 36 medals in Commonwealth Games athletics history, India enters Glasgow hoping to produce another memorable campaign through a mix of established champions and first-time Commonwealth Games competitors.
 
India's athletics campaign begins with packed opening day
 
The Indian challenge starts immediately on July 27, with six athletes competing during the morning session.
 
Sprint specialist Gurindervir Singh opens India's campaign in the men's 100m heats, while long jumpers Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh Sathyanathan begin qualification in one of India's strongest medal events.
 
India will also have double representation in the men's 400m hurdles through Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan and Yashas Palaksha, while Tejas Shirse takes to the track in the men's 110m hurdles.
 
The evening session could produce India's first athletics medals, with Tejaswin Shankar, Sarvesh Kushare and Adarsh Ram all competing in the men's high jump final. Tejas Shirse could also return later in the night if he progresses to the 110m hurdles final.
 
Neeraj Chopra's road to another Commonwealth medal
 
One of the biggest attractions of Glasgow 2026 will undoubtedly be Neeraj Chopra, who returns to Commonwealth Games competition after winning gold in Birmingham four years ago.
 
The Indian superstar begins his campaign on July 30 in the men's javelin qualification, alongside compatriots Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh.
 
Should all three advance, India could have multiple finalists competing for medals on July 31, creating the possibility of another memorable night in Indian athletics. 
 
Tejaswin Shankar eyes medals in two disciplines
 
Few Indian athletes face a busier schedule than Tejaswin Shankar.
 
Besides competing in the men's high jump final on the opening day, the national record holder will also contest the decathlon, where events stretch across two days.
 
His schedule includes:
 
Men's High Jump Final
Decathlon Day 1
Decathlon Day 2
Medal ceremony (if placed among the top finishers)
 
His versatility makes him one of India's most fascinating athletes to watch throughout the Games.
 
Throws squad expected to deliver
 
India has consistently produced medals in throwing events, and Glasgow presents another opportunity.
 
The javelin team features Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh.
 
Shot put responsibilities rest on experienced campaigner Tajinderpal Singh Toor alongside Samardeep Singh Gill, while Manpreet Kaur leads India's women's challenge.
 
In the discus throw, Nidhi Rani and Seema Kaliramna will both compete in the women's final.
 
Distance runners and race walkers target podium finishes
 
India will also hope to collect medals in endurance events. Gulveer Singh competes in both the men's 10,000m and 5,000m, giving him two medal opportunities.
 
Meanwhile, Parul Chaudhary will contest both the women's 3000m steeplechase and 5000m, making her one of India's busiest female athletes.
 
Race walking specialists Priyanka Goswami and Ravina will compete in the women's 10,000m race walk final.
 
Sprint squad looks to make history
 
Indian sprinting has steadily improved over recent years, and Glasgow could be another important milestone.
 
The squad includes:
 
Gurindervir Singh (100m)
Animesh Kujur (200m)
Rajesh Ramesh (400m)
Vishal TK (400m)
 
India will also field a mixed 4x400m relay team featuring:
 
Rashdeep Kaur
Neeru Pathak
Ansa Babu
Rajesh Ramesh
Vishal TK
 
The relay remains one of India's strongest medal hopes if the team qualifies for the final.
 
Long jump and triple jump provide multiple medal opportunities
 
India boasts impressive depth in horizontal jumps.
 
Former Commonwealth medallist Murali Sreeshankar headlines the long jump challenge alongside Lokesh Sathyanathan, while Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu compete in the men's triple jump.
 
If multiple athletes progress beyond qualification, India could have strong representation in both finals. 
India looking to improve historic tally
 
India enters Glasgow with 36 Commonwealth Games athletics medals, including six gold medals, and will hope this generation can add significantly to that tally.
 
With Neeraj Chopra leading the throws, Tejaswin Shankar competing across multiple disciplines, Murali Sreeshankar chasing another podium finish and several emerging athletes making their Commonwealth Games debuts, India's athletics programme promises six days filled with medal opportunities.
 
The combination of Olympic medallists, Asian champions and rising youngsters gives India one of its most balanced athletics squads in recent Commonwealth Games history, making track and field one of the country's biggest medal prospects in Glasgow. 
Commonwealth Games 2026 India Athletics schedule
Date Time (IST) Athlete(s) Event Stage Medal Event
27/07/26 14:30–18:00 Gurindervir Singh Men's 100m Round 1 No
27/07/26 14:30–18:00 Lokesh Sathyanathan Men's Long Jump Qualifying (Groups A/B) No
27/07/26 14:30–18:00 Murali Sreeshankar Men's Long Jump Qualifying (Groups A/B) No
27/07/26 14:30–18:00 Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 No
27/07/26 14:30–18:00 Tejas Shirse Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1 No
27/07/26 14:30–18:00 Yashas Palaksha Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 No
27/07/26 23:00–02:30 (28 Jul) Adarsh Ram Men's High Jump Final Yes
27/07/26 23:00–02:30 (28 Jul) Sarvesh Kushare Men's High Jump Final Yes
27/07/26 23:00–02:30 (28 Jul) Tejas Shirse Men's 110m Hurdles Final* Yes
27/07/26 23:00–02:30 (28 Jul) Tejaswin Shankar Men's High Jump Final Yes
28/07/26 14:30–17:00 Rajesh Ramesh Men's 400m Round 1 No
28/07/26 14:30–17:00 Vishal TK Men's 400m Round 1 No
28/07/26 23:00–02:30 (29 Jul) Gulveer Singh Men's 10,000m Final Yes
28/07/26 23:00–02:30 (29 Jul) Gurindervir Singh Men's 100m Semi-finals* No
28/07/26 23:00–02:30 (29 Jul) Gurindervir Singh Men's 100m Final* Yes
28/07/26 23:00–02:30 (29 Jul) Pooja Singh Women's High Jump Final Yes
29/07/26 14:30–17:30 Animesh Kujur Men's 200m Round 1 No
29/07/26 14:30–17:30 Samardeep Singh Gill Men's Shot Put Qualifying No
29/07/26 14:30–17:30 Tajinderpal Singh Toor Men's Shot Put Qualifying No
29/07/26 23:00–02:30 (30 Jul) Lokesh Sathyanathan Men's Long Jump Final* Yes
29/07/26 23:00–02:30 (30 Jul) Manpreet Kaur Women's Shot Put Final Yes
29/07/26 23:00–02:30 (30 Jul) Murali Sreeshankar Men's Long Jump Final* Yes
29/07/26 23:00–02:30 (30 Jul) Parul Chaudhary Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final Yes
29/07/26 23:00–02:30 (30 Jul) Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan Men's 400m Hurdles Semi-finals* No
29/07/26 23:00–02:30 (30 Jul) Yashas Palaksha Men's 400m Hurdles Semi-finals* No
30/07/26 14:30–18:00 Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying No
30/07/26 14:30–18:00 Praveen Chithravel Men's Triple Jump Qualifying No
30/07/26 14:30–18:00 Rajesh Ramesh Men's 400m Semi-finals* No
30/07/26 14:30–18:00 Rohit Yadav Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying No
30/07/26 14:30–18:00 Selva Prabhu Men's Triple Jump Qualifying No
30/07/26 14:30–18:00 Tejaswin Shankar Men's Decathlon Day 1 (100m, Long Jump, Shot Put) No
30/07/26 14:30–18:00 Vishal TK Men's 400m Semi-finals* No
30/07/26 14:30–18:00 Yash Vir Singh Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying No
30/07/26 23:00–02:30 (31 Jul) Animesh Kujur Men's 200m Semi-finals* No
30/07/26 23:00–02:30 (31 Jul) Nidhi Rani Women's Discus Throw Final Yes
30/07/26 23:00–02:30 (31 Jul) Parul Chaudhary Women's 5000m Final Yes
30/07/26 23:00–02:30 (31 Jul) Samardeep Singh Gill Men's Shot Put Final* Yes
30/07/26 23:00–02:30 (31 Jul) Seema Kaliramna Women's Discus Throw Final Yes
30/07/26 23:00–02:30 (31 Jul) Tajinderpal Singh Toor Men's Shot Put Final* Yes
30/07/26 23:00–02:30 (31 Jul) Tejaswin Shankar Men's Decathlon Day 1 (High Jump, 400m) No
31/07/26 14:30–18:15 India Mixed 4×400m Relay Team Mixed 4×400m Relay Heats No
31/07/26 14:30–18:15 Tejaswin Shankar Men's Decathlon Day 2 (110m Hurdles, Discus, Pole Vault) No
31/07/26 23:00–02:45 (1 Aug) Animesh Kujur Men's 200m Final* Yes
31/07/26 23:00–02:45 (1 Aug) Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin Throw Final* Yes
31/07/26 23:00–02:45 (1 Aug) Rohit Yadav Men's Javelin Throw Final* Yes
31/07/26 23:00–02:45 (1 Aug) Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan Men's 400m Hurdles Final* Yes
31/07/26 23:00–02:45 (1 Aug) Tejaswin Shankar Men's Decathlon Day 2 (Javelin, 1500m & Medal Ceremony) Yes
31/07/26 23:00–02:45 (1 Aug) Yash Vir Singh Men's Javelin Throw Final* Yes
31/07/26 23:00–02:45 (1 Aug) Yashas Palaksha Men's 400m Hurdles Final* Yes
01/08/26 14:30–18:15 Praveen Chithravel Men's Triple Jump Final* Yes
01/08/26 14:30–18:15 Priyanka Goswami Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final Yes
01/08/26 14:30–18:15 Rajesh Ramesh Men's 400m Final* Yes
01/08/26 14:30–18:15 Ravina Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final Yes
01/08/26 14:30–18:15 Selva Prabhu Men's Triple Jump Final* Yes
01/08/26 14:30–18:15 Vishal TK Men's 400m Final* Yes
01/08/26 23:00–03:00 (2 Aug) Dev Meena Men's Pole Vault Final Yes
01/08/26 23:00–03:00 (2 Aug) Gulveer Singh Men's 5000m Final Yes
01/08/26 23:00–03:00 (2 Aug) India Mixed 4×400m Relay Team Mixed 4×400m Relay Final* Yes
01/08/26 23:00–03:00 (2 Aug) Kuldeep Kumar Men's Pole Vault Final Yes
 
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

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