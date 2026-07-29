CWG 2026: Gulveer makes history with 10,000m silver; India tally reaches 12

India ended Day 5 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with 12 medals: two gold, seven silver and three bronze, to remain 9th in the medal tally standings. The contingent added two silver medals on Tuesday, July 28, with Harjinder Kaur finishing second in the women's 69kg weightlifting event and Gulveer Singh claiming silver in the men's 10,000m.

Australia tightened its grip on the top of the medal standings with 80 medals, comprising 35 gold, 18 silver and 27 bronze. Canada climbed to second with 13 gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze for a total of 35 medals, while England slipped to third despite increasing its overall tally to 42 medals with 10 gold, 18 silver and 15 bronze.

India collected two silver medals on Day 5. Harjinder continued the country's impressive weightlifting campaign, while Gulveer scripted history by becoming the first Indian man to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the 10,000m. The boxing contingent also guaranteed three more medals after Preeti Pawar, Priya Ghanghas and Jadumani Singh advanced to the semifinals. India's medal winners on Day 5 of CWG 2026 Athlete Event Medal Performance Achievement Harjinder Kaur Women's 69kg weightlifting Silver 227kg (101kg snatch + 126kg clean & jerk) Second successive Commonwealth Games medal Gulveer Singh Men's 10,000m Silver 27:49.78 First Indian man to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the event

Harjinder continues India's weightlifting medal surge India's Harjinder Kaur poses with her silver medal during the medal ceremony for the Women's 69kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo: AP | PTI Harjinder Kaur added another medal to India's flourishing weightlifting campaign by winning silver in the women's 69kg event with a total lift of 227kg. The 29-year-old from Punjab successfully lifted 101kg in the snatch and 126kg in the clean and jerk to finish second behind Canada's Charlotte Simoneau. The silver marked Harjinder's second successive Commonwealth Games medal, having won bronze in the women's 71kg category at the Birmingham 2022 Games. It also took India's weightlifting medal tally at Glasgow 2026 to seven, further reinforcing the sport as the country's biggest source of medals.

Harjinder improved with every attempt in both disciplines, clearing 96kg, 99kg and 101kg in the snatch before successfully lifting 120kg, 123kg and 126kg in the clean and jerk to register her best-ever Commonwealth Games total. Canada's Charlotte Simoneau won gold with a Commonwealth Games record total of 240kg (108kg in the snatch and 132kg in the clean and jerk), while Australia's Nya Phebe Hayman took bronze with 218kg. Earlier in the day, Nirupama Devi Seram endured disappointment in the women's 63kg competition. After recording 93kg in the snatch, she failed to register a valid clean and jerk lift and finished with a Did Not Finish (DNF).

Gulveer creates history in men's 10,000m Second placed India's Gulveer Singh and third placed Isle of Man's David Mullarkey after the men's 10 000m final. Photo: AP | PTI Gulveer Singh produced one of India's standout performances of the Games by winning silver in the men's 10,000m with a time of 27:49.78. The medal made Gulveer the first Indian man to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the men's 10,000m and only the second Indian overall to finish on the podium in the event after Kavita Raut, who claimed bronze in the women's race at the Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games.

The national record holder stayed with the leading pack throughout the race before finishing strongly to secure second place and add another historic medal to India's athletics campaign. Three boxers assure India of medals India enjoyed another productive day in the boxing ring as three pugilists booked semifinal berths to guarantee themselves at least bronze medals. Preeti Pawar outclassed Northern Ireland's Nicole Clyde 5-0 in the women's 54kg quarterfinal, while Priya Ghanghas defeated Scotland's Niamh Mitchell 4-1 in the women's 60kg last-eight contest. Jadumani Singh completed the hat-trick with a commanding 5-0 victory over Zambia's Mwengo Mwale in the men's 55kg quarterfinal.