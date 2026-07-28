CWG 2026: Sharmila makes history as India's medal count swells to 10

India ended Day 4 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with 10 medals — two gold, five silver and three bronze — to occupy eighth place in the standings. The contingent added six medals on Monday, July 27, led by Sharmila Dhankar’s historic para-athletics gold and Sarvesh Kushare’s landmark silver in the men’s high jump.

Australia remained well clear at the top with 59 medals, comprising 26 gold, 13 silver and 20 bronze. England were second with eight gold, 13 silver and 11 bronze for an overall tally of 32, while Canada occupied third place with seven gold, eight silver and six bronze, taking their total to 21.

India collected one gold, three silver and two bronze medals on Day 4. Sharmila became the country’s first Commonwealth Games para-athletics gold medallist, while Kushare became the first Indian to win silver in the men’s high jump. Weightlifting again made the biggest contribution, with Valluri Ajaya Babu and Gyaneshwari Yadav winning silver medals and Bindyarani Devi claiming bronze. Shilpa Shyla added another bronze in the women’s shot put F57 after an official review upgraded her from fourth place. India’s medal winners on Day 4 of CWG 2026 Athlete Event Medal Performance Achievement Sharmila Dhankar Women’s shot put F57 Gold 9.81m Season best; India’s first CWG para-athletics gold Sarvesh Kushare Men’s high jump Silver 2.25m First Indian to win CWG silver in the event Valluri Ajaya Babu Men’s 79kg weightlifting Silver 330kg — 149kg snatch, 181kg clean and jerk Finished one kilogram behind the gold medallist Gyaneshwari Yadav Women’s 53kg weightlifting Silver 199kg — 88kg snatch, 111kg clean and jerk Produced career-best lifts Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam Women’s 58kg weightlifting Bronze 199kg — 87kg snatch, 112kg clean and jerk Added India’s fifth weightlifting medal of the Games Shilpa Shyla Women’s shot put F57 Bronze 7.26m Personal best; upgraded after an official review

ALSO READ: Commonwealth Games 2026 medal tally: Meet India medal winners till Day 3 Sharmila ends India’s 20-year wait Sharmila produced the standout performance of the day, winning the women’s shot put F57 title with a season-best throw of 9.81m. The 40-year-old became India’s first Commonwealth Games gold medallist in para athletics. Her victory also ended India’s 20-year wait for a medal in the discipline. Ranjith Kumar Jayaseelan had won the country’s previous para-athletics medal in the men’s seated discus throw at the 2006 Games. Sharmila, who contracted polio in her left leg at the age of two, had finished fourth at the 2022 Birmingham Games. She entered Glasgow after winning gold at the Fazza International Para Athletics Championships earlier this year.

India secured a second medal in the event when Shilpa Shyla was elevated to bronze following a protest and official review. Shilpa had registered a personal-best throw of 7.26m and was initially placed fourth. Nigeria’s Eucharia Iyiazi had originally been awarded bronze, but her only valid mark was subsequently ruled a foul. The decision promoted Shilpa to third place, although a counter-protest by Nigeria remained possible. Kushare creates high jump history National record holder Sarvesh Kushare became the first Indian to win a silver medal in the men’s high jump at the Commonwealth Games. Kushare cleared 2.25m but narrowly missed gold to Jamaica’s Romaine Beckford on countback after both athletes failed at 2.28m. England’s Jack Kimani took bronze with an effort of 2.20m.

The 31-year-old improved on Tejaswin Shankar’s bronze at the 2022 Birmingham Games, which had been India’s only previous medal in the event. J Aadarsh Ram finished fifth after clearing 2.15m. Tejaswin retired after failing at 2.05m in his opening attempt, with the decision taken as a precaution before the men’s decathlon later in the week. Kushare’s silver continued a strong season in which he became the first Indian high jumper to finish on a Diamond League podium. He had also set a national record of 2.31m at the National Inter-State Championships. Ajaya Babu misses gold by one kilogram

Valluri Ajaya Babu won silver in the men’s 79kg weightlifting event after an absorbing contest with Malaysia’s Erry Hidayat Muhammad. The 21-year-old lifted 149kg in the snatch and 181kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 330kg. Hidayat secured gold with a Games-record total of 331kg, comprising 147kg in the snatch and 184kg in the clean and jerk. Ajaya Babu led after the snatch section, recovering from a failed second attempt at 149kg to complete the lift on his final try and establish a Games record. The records changed repeatedly during the clean and jerk. Hidayat first lifted 181kg before Ajaya Babu matched the weight to regain the overall lead. The Malaysian then completed 184kg with his final attempt to edge the Indian by one kilogram.

England’s Chris Murray won bronze with a total of 325kg. Gyaneshwari and Bindyarani add medals Gyaneshwari Yadav won silver in the women’s 53kg category after producing career-best efforts in both sections. She lifted 88kg in the snatch and 111kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 199kg. Nigeria’s Onome Omolola Didih won gold with a combined lift of 206kg, setting Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games records. Bindyarani Devi Sorokhaibam secured bronze in the women’s 58kg competition with a total of 199kg. She lifted 87kg in the snatch and 112kg in the clean and jerk.