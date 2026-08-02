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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / CWG 2026: Indian boxers drive bumper 16-medal haul on August 1; tally at 39

CWG 2026: Indian boxers drive bumper 16-medal haul on August 1; tally at 39

India won 16 medals on August 1, led by seven boxing golds, to take their CWG 2026 tally to 39 and climb to fourth place in the standings.

CWG 2026 india medal tally
CWG 2026 india medal tally
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2026 | 6:22 AM IST
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India produced its biggest medal haul of the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Saturday, collecting 15 medals across boxing, athletics, para athletics and judo to continue its outstanding campaign in Glasgow.
 
The day belonged to India's boxers, who delivered a historic performance by winning seven gold medals and three silvers from 10 finals, while the athletics team added three more medals and para athletics contributed a memorable one-two finish in the men's F57 shot put. Judoka Unnati Sharma also added a bronze to cap another productive day for the Indian contingent.
 
Indian boxing scripts history with seven gold medals
 
Indian boxing enjoyed arguably its greatest-ever day at the Commonwealth Games.
 
The country dominated the finals, winning seven of the 10 gold-medal bouts, an unprecedented achievement in Commonwealth Games history.
 
Gold medals came through:
 
  • Sakshi Chaudhary (Women's 51kg)
  • Preeti Pawar (Women's 54kg)
  • Jaismine Lamboria (Women's 57kg)
  • Priya Ghanghas (Women's 60kg)
  • Arundhati Choudhary (Women's 70kg)
  • Sachin Siwach (Men's 60kg)
  • Ankush Panghal (Men's 80kg)
 
India also claimed three silver medals through Lovlina Borgohain (Women's 75kg), Jadumani Singh (Men's 55kg) and Narender Berwal (Men's 90+kg) after all three narrowly missed out in their respective finals.
 
The remarkable campaign underlined India's growing status as one of the strongest boxing nations in the Commonwealth.
 
Para athletics delivers golden one-two
 
India celebrated a memorable result in the Men's F57 Shot Put, where Soman Rana produced a gold medal-winning performance.
 
Adding to the celebrations, Shubham Juyal claimed silver to complete an Indian one-two on the podium.
 
The result highlighted India's increasing strength in para athletics, with both athletes delivering under pressure on the biggest stage. 
India's medal winners – August 1
Sport Athlete(s) Event Medal
Boxing Sakshi Chaudhary Women's 51kg Gold
Boxing Preeti Pawar Women's 54kg Gold
Boxing Jaismine Lamboria Women's 57kg Gold
Boxing Priya Ghanghas Women's 60kg Gold
Boxing Arundhati Choudhary Women's 70kg Gold
Boxing Sachin Siwach Men's 60kg Gold
Boxing Ankush Panghal Men's 80kg Gold
Para Athletics Soman Rana Men's F57 Shot Put Gold
Boxing Lovlina Borgohain Women's 75kg Silver
Boxing Jadumani Singh Men's 55kg Silver
Boxing Narender Berwal Men's 90+kg Silver
Para Athletics Shubham Juyal Men's F57 Shot Put Silver
Athletics Praveen Chithravel Men's Triple Jump Silver
Athletics Selva Prabhu Thirumaran Men's Triple Jump Bronze
Athletics Gulveer Singh Men's 5000m Bronze
Judo Unnati Sharma Women's -63kg Bronze
 
Athletics continues medal surge
 
Indian athletics once again featured prominently on the podium.
 
In the men's triple jump, Praveen Chithravel secured silver while Selva Prabhu Thirumaran claimed bronze, recreating India's double podium from Birmingham.
 
Distance runner Gulveer Singh added another historic chapter to his remarkable campaign by winning bronze in the men's 5000m.
 
The medal made him the first Indian to win two track medals at a single Commonwealth Games, having earlier claimed silver in the 10,000m.
 
Unnati Sharma adds judo bronze
 
India's medal tally in judo also received another boost.
 
Unnati Sharma defeated South Africa's Skye Knoester with a superb ippon in the women's -63kg bronze-medal contest, ensuring India continued its best-ever Commonwealth Games campaign in the sport.
 
Mixed fortunes elsewhere
 
Not every event brought success for India.
 
Harsh Tokas narrowly missed out on a medal after losing the men's -81kg bronze-medal bout, while Karanjit Singh Maan and Inunganbi Takhellambam exited through the repechage rounds.
 
In athletics, Priyanka Goswami finished fourth in the women's 10,000m race walk, while Ravina Gayakwad was disqualified.
 
The cycling team endured a disappointing day as the sprint riders failed to progress and Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon did not finish the men's 10km scratch race qualification.
 
India's men's pairs team in bowls also bowed out after losing to England, while Nayanmoni Saikia ended her singles campaign with a defeat to South Africa's Bridget Herselman.   
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Australia 61 38 50 149
2 England 25 40 34 99
3 Canada 18 18 21 57
4 India 13 17 9 39
5 Scotland 12 8 17 37
6 Nigeria 10 6 5 21
7 Wales 8 10 12 30
8 New Zealand 8 10 9 27
9 Malaysia 8 3 3 14
10 South Africa 7 10 10 27
11 Jamaica 7 3 5 15
12 Kenya 3 4 2 9
13 Northern Ireland 2 4 9 15
14 Mauritius 1 2 1 4
15 Sri Lanka 1 1 0 2
15 Samoa 1 1 0 2
15 Jersey 1 1 0 2
18 Cameroon 1 0 2 3
19 Fiji 1 0 1 2
20 Grenada 1 0 0 1
20 Dominica 1 0 0 1
20 British Virgin Islands 1 0 0 1
20 The Bahamas 1 0 0 1
24 Cyprus 0 5 4 9
25 Trinidad and Tobago 0 3 3 6
26 Uganda 0 2 1 3
27 Singapore 0 2 0 2
28 Namibia 0 1 2 3
29 Ghana 0 1 1 2
30 Barbados 0 1 0 1
31 Nauru 0 0 2 2
31 Zambia 0 0 2 2
31 Lesotho 0 0 2 2
34 Bermuda 0 0 1 1
34 The Gambia 0 0 1 1
34 Isle of Man 0 0 1 1
34 Rwanda 0 0 1 1
34 Tuvalu 0 0 1 1
34 Papua New Guinea 0 0 1 1
34 Pakistan 0 0 1 1
34 Malta 0 0 1 1
 
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First Published: Aug 02 2026 | 6:21 AM IST

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