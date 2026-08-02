CWG 2026: Indian boxers drive bumper 16-medal haul on August 1; tally at 39

India produced its biggest medal haul of the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Saturday, collecting 15 medals across boxing, athletics, para athletics and judo to continue its outstanding campaign in Glasgow.
The day belonged to India's boxers, who delivered a historic performance by winning seven gold medals and three silvers from 10 finals, while the athletics team added three more medals and para athletics contributed a memorable one-two finish in the men's F57 shot put. Judoka Unnati Sharma also added a bronze to cap another productive day for the Indian contingent.
Indian boxing scripts history with seven gold medals
Indian boxing enjoyed arguably its greatest-ever day at the Commonwealth Games.
The country dominated the finals, winning seven of the 10 gold-medal bouts, an unprecedented achievement in Commonwealth Games history.
Gold medals came through:
Sakshi Chaudhary (Women's 51kg)
Preeti Pawar (Women's 54kg)
Jaismine Lamboria (Women's 57kg)
Priya Ghanghas (Women's 60kg)
Arundhati Choudhary (Women's 70kg)
Sachin Siwach (Men's 60kg)
Ankush Panghal (Men's 80kg)
India also claimed three silver medals through Lovlina Borgohain (Women's 75kg), Jadumani Singh (Men's 55kg) and Narender Berwal (Men's 90+kg) after all three narrowly missed out in their respective finals.
The remarkable campaign underlined India's growing status as one of the strongest boxing nations in the Commonwealth.
Para athletics delivers golden one-two
India celebrated a memorable result in the Men's F57 Shot Put, where Soman Rana produced a gold medal-winning performance.
Adding to the celebrations, Shubham Juyal claimed silver to complete an Indian one-two on the podium.
The result highlighted India's increasing strength in para athletics, with both athletes delivering under pressure on the biggest stage.
India's medal winners – August 1
Sport
Athlete(s)
Event
Medal
Boxing
Sakshi Chaudhary
Women's 51kg
Gold
Boxing
Preeti Pawar
Women's 54kg
Gold
Boxing
Jaismine Lamboria
Women's 57kg
Gold
Boxing
Priya Ghanghas
Women's 60kg
Gold
Boxing
Arundhati Choudhary
Women's 70kg
Gold
Boxing
Sachin Siwach
Men's 60kg
Gold
Boxing
Ankush Panghal
Men's 80kg
Gold
Para Athletics
Soman Rana
Men's F57 Shot Put
Gold
Boxing
Lovlina Borgohain
Women's 75kg
Silver
Boxing
Jadumani Singh
Men's 55kg
Silver
Boxing
Narender Berwal
Men's 90+kg
Silver
Para Athletics
Shubham Juyal
Men's F57 Shot Put
Silver
Athletics
Praveen Chithravel
Men's Triple Jump
Silver
Athletics
Selva Prabhu Thirumaran
Men's Triple Jump
Bronze
Athletics
Gulveer Singh
Men's 5000m
Bronze
Judo
Unnati Sharma
Women's -63kg
Bronze
Athletics continues medal surge
Indian athletics once again featured prominently on the podium.
In the men's triple jump, Praveen Chithravel secured silver while Selva Prabhu Thirumaran claimed bronze, recreating India's double podium from Birmingham.
Distance runner Gulveer Singh added another historic chapter to his remarkable campaign by winning bronze in the men's 5000m.
The medal made him the first Indian to win two track medals at a single Commonwealth Games, having earlier claimed silver in the 10,000m.
Unnati Sharma adds judo bronze
India's medal tally in judo also received another boost.
Unnati Sharma defeated South Africa's Skye Knoester with a superb ippon in the women's -63kg bronze-medal contest, ensuring India continued its best-ever Commonwealth Games campaign in the sport.
Mixed fortunes elsewhere
Not every event brought success for India.
Harsh Tokas narrowly missed out on a medal after losing the men's -81kg bronze-medal bout, while Karanjit Singh Maan and Inunganbi Takhellambam exited through the repechage rounds.
In athletics, Priyanka Goswami finished fourth in the women's 10,000m race walk, while Ravina Gayakwad was disqualified.
The cycling team endured a disappointing day as the sprint riders failed to progress and Dinesh Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon did not finish the men's 10km scratch race qualification.
India's men's pairs team in bowls also bowed out after losing to England, while Nayanmoni Saikia ended her singles campaign with a defeat to South Africa's Bridget Herselman.