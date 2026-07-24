CWG 2026, Judo full schedule: India contingent, live timings (IST)

India's judokas will step onto the mats at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) from July 31 to August 2, looking to continue the country's growing success in one of the Commonwealth Games' most competitive combat sports. After winning three medals at Birmingham 2022, two silvers and a bronze, India heads into Glasgow with a mix of experienced campaigners and promising young talent. However, the team's preparations have suffered a major setback with Birmingham 2022 silver medallist Tulika Maan being withdrawn from the squad after receiving a provisional suspension from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period.

Tulika, who was India's biggest medal hope in the women's +78kg category, was the only returning medallist from the previous Commonwealth Games. Her absence leaves India without one of its most experienced judokas and significantly impacts the country's medal prospects in the heavyweight division. Across three days of competition, Indian judokas will compete in 14 weight divisions, beginning with preliminary rounds before chasing medals later the same day. Every contest carries high stakes, with a single throw or submission capable of ending a bout instantly. India's medal hopes shift to emerging judokas India has steadily improved its performances in judo at the Commonwealth Games over the past decade. While the nation is yet to establish itself among the dominant forces in the sport, it has consistently challenged stronger nations through disciplined technique and tactical awareness.

ALSO READ: CWG 2026, Weightlifting full schedule: India contingent, live timings (IST) With Tulika ruled out, the spotlight now falls on the rest of the 14-member contingent, many of whom will be making their Commonwealth Games debut. The squad features a healthy blend of youth and experience across both the men's and women's categories, offering several athletes the opportunity to make a breakthrough on the international stage. Competition format offers same-day medal opportunities Unlike several other sports at Glasgow 2026, every weight category in judo is completed on the same day. Athletes first contest the preliminary rounds, quarter-finals, semi-finals and repechage during the afternoon session.

Those progressing through the draw return later in the evening for the bronze medal matches and finals, meaning competitors could fight multiple bouts within a single day. Because the exact bout order depends on the official draw, individual match timings will only be be confirmed closer to the competition. India faces a tougher challenge after Tulika's withdrawal The loss of Tulika Maan removes India's most accomplished judoka from the squad and forces the team to rely more heavily on its younger athletes. While the heavyweight medal opportunity has taken a hit, several Indian judokas will now have the chance to step forward and shoulder greater responsibility.

The contingent will be aiming to overcome the setback by producing disciplined performances across the remaining weight categories and continuing India's upward progress in Commonwealth judo. Three days, fourteen categories and plenty at stake With every category concluding on the same day, Glasgow's judo competition promises constant action. For Indian fans, each day could bring multiple medal opportunities, with athletes required to survive several bouts before reaching the podium. Despite the disappointment surrounding Tulika Maan's withdrawal, India's judokas will arrive in Glasgow determined to convert years of preparation into Commonwealth success and ensure the country remains a competitive force on the judo mats.