CWG 2026, Lawn Bowls full schedule: India contingent, live timings (IST)

India created history at the 2022 Commonwealth Games by winning its first-ever lawn bowls gold medal through the women's fours team of Lovely Choubey, Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia and Rupa Rani Tirkey. The men also enjoyed success, claiming silver in the fours event, firmly establishing India as an emerging force in a sport traditionally dominated by Commonwealth nations such as Australia, England and Scotland.

A chance to build on Birmingham success

The Glasgow Games offer India an opportunity to continue that momentum.

The competition will be played indoors for the first time in Commonwealth Games history, providing a different challenge compared to Birmingham's outdoor greens. The indoor format is expected to create a more controlled environment while bringing spectators closer to the action.

On the opening day, India's challenge begins with the men's singles and women's pairs group-stage matches as the team looks to make another deep run.

What is lawn bowls?

Lawn bowls is a precision sport where players attempt to roll their bowls as close as possible to a smaller white target ball known as the jack.