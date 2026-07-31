CWG 2026: Tejaswin Shankar climbs to second in decathlon after High Jump

Tejaswin Shankar cleared a top-ranking 2.15m in his signature high jump event, scooping up 944 crucial points to hold second place behind Canada's Damian Warner in the Commonwealth Games men's decathlon on Thursday.

After five completed events, Warner is leading the charts with 4353 points while the Indian is not far behind at 4339 points. At the halfway stage, England's Sammy Ball with a score of 4249 is good 90 points behind the second placed Tejaswin.

While Warner had two 1000 points plus efforts in the 100m (1044 points clocking 10.21 seconds) and Long Jump (1002 points with 7.77m effort), Tejaswin logged 944 points in High Jump and 1015 points in Long Jump (7.82 metres).