CWG 2026, Weightlifting full schedule: India contingent, live timings (IST)

India's weightlifting team heads into the Commonwealth Games 2026 carrying the weight of expectation once again. For over two decades, weightlifting has remained one of the country's most productive medal sports at the Games, and Glasgow presents another opportunity for Indian lifters to continue that rich legacy.

Leading the challenge is Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, who returns in pursuit of a third Commonwealth Games gold medal. Alongside her, Birmingham 2022 medallists Bindyarani Devi, Harjinder Kaur and bronze medallist Lovepreet Singh headline an 11-member squad aiming to add to India's impressive medal tally.

The weightlifting competition will be held between July 26 and July 30 at the SEC Armadillo in Glasgow, with every event contested as a direct medal final.

Mirabai Chanu eyes Commonwealth Games hat-trick Few Indian athletes have enjoyed the consistency that Mirabai Chanu has displayed over the last decade. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist enters Glasgow seeking her third Commonwealth Games gold after topping the podium at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022. She also won a silver medal at Glasgow 2014, making her one of India's most decorated Commonwealth Games weightlifters. The 31-year-old has recovered from a shoulder injury that ruled her out of the Asian Weightlifting Championships earlier this year and will compete in the women's 48kg category, where she starts as one of the favourites for gold.

Experienced medallists strengthen India's medal hopes India's challenge is not solely dependent on Mirabai. Bindyarani Devi, who claimed silver at Birmingham 2022, returns in the women's 58kg category, while Harjinder Kaur will look to build on her Commonwealth Games silver in the women's 69kg division. Among the men, Lovepreet Singh arrives with valuable Commonwealth Games experience after winning bronze four years ago and will compete in the men's +110kg category. ALSO READ: CWG 2026, Athletics full schedule: India contingent, live timings (IST) Several lifters, including Rishikanta Singh, Ajaya Babu and M Raja, will be making their Commonwealth Games debuts and will be eager to announce themselves on one of the biggest stages in international weightlifting.

India's weightlifting squad for CWG 2026 Women Mirabai Chanu (48kg) Gyaneshwari Yadav (53kg) Bindyarani Devi (58kg) Harjinder Kaur (69kg) Sanjana (77kg) Martina Devi (+86kg) Men Rishikanta Singh (60kg) M Raja (65kg) Ajaya Babu (79kg) Reduced squad after anti-doping setbacks India's weightlifting contingent is noticeably smaller than in previous Commonwealth Games editions. The national squad was reduced following a series of anti-doping violations among several lifters during the selection cycle. As a result, India will compete with just 11 athletes, limiting the number of medal opportunities in a discipline that has traditionally been one of the country's strongest.

Despite the smaller contingent, India still boasts multiple genuine podium contenders across both the men's and women's competitions. Every event offers a medal opportunity Unlike several Olympic sports that involve qualification rounds, every Commonwealth Games weightlifting event is contested as a direct final. Each athlete has three attempts in the snatch and clean & jerk, with the best successful lift in each discipline added together to determine the overall total. The lifter with the highest combined weight wins the gold medal. Consistency across all six lifts often proves more important than attempting record-breaking weights, making tactical decisions crucial throughout the competition.