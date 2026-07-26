CWG 2026: Who is Rishikanta Singh? India's 1st silver medallist in Glasgow

India's Rishikanta Singh Chanambam announced himself on the Commonwealth stage by becoming the first Indian athlete to win a silver medal at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, finishing second in the men's 60kg weightlifting event.

Rishikanta also created history by setting a new Commonwealth Games snatch record of 121kg, successfully clearing the weight on his third attempt. He later registered 143kg in the clean and jerk to finish with a total lift of 264kg.

Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Kasdan claimed the gold medal with a total of 273kg, while Kenya's Joshua Amunga Mboya secured the bronze medal with 260kg.

Rishikanta's silver has taken India's medal tally to two, after para powerlifter Jhandu Kumar opened the country's account with a bronze medal on the opening day. Who is Rishikanta Singh? Born on July 5, 1998, in Imphal West, Manipur, Rishikanta grew up in one of India's strongest weightlifting hubs. He took up the sport at a young age and trained at the National Sports Academy (NSA), Khuman Lampak, graduating from the institute in 2018 before joining the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB). ALSO READ: IND vs PAK in CWG 2026 boxing as Jadumani takes on Sumama in 55kg bout The disciplined training environment helped him establish himself on the domestic circuit, where he consistently impressed in the lightweight categories and earned a place in the Indian national team.

Rise through the ranks Rishikanta made his Commonwealth Games debut at Birmingham 2022 in the men's 55kg category. Although he missed out on a medal, the experience proved invaluable as he competed against some of the best lifters in the Commonwealth. Following the restructuring of international weight categories, he shifted to the 60kg division, where he soon established himself as India's leading contender. His consistent performances at the national level paved the way for greater international success. Breakthrough on the international stage The turning point in Rishikanta's career came at the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad. Competing before a home crowd, he lifted 120kg in the snatch and 151kg in the clean and jerk for a national record total of 271kg, winning the gold medal. The performance also set Commonwealth Championship records in the clean and jerk and total while booking his place at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Later that year, Rishikanta competed at the World Weightlifting Championships, finishing 11th against a world-class field and underlining his ability to compete with the sport's elite. A record-breaker Rishikanta has steadily rewritten the Indian record books during his rise. He set the Indian national snatch record of 124kg in the men's 61kg category at the 2024 National Weightlifting Championships. He then established the Indian national record in the men's 60kg total (271kg) while winning the 2025 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships. At the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, he added another milestone by lifting 121kg in the snatch, becoming the first athlete to clear the weight at the Games and setting a new Commonwealth Games record. Although he eventually finished with the silver medal, the record remains in his name.

Why Rishikanta was awarded the Commonwealth Games record Rishikanta Singh was awarded the Commonwealth Games snatch record for his successful 121kg lift despite his closest rival and eventual gold medallist, Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Kasdan, also recording the same weight during the men's 60kg competition. The Indian lifter was credited with the record because he became the first athlete to successfully clear 121kg, surpassing the previous Games record of 120kg. Although Aniq later matched the 121kg lift, his effort was recorded as equalling the Commonwealth Games record, not breaking it. Under International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) rules, when multiple athletes lift the same record weight, the record belongs to the first lifter to achieve it, while subsequent lifters are recognised as having equalled the mark.