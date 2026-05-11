CWG, Asian Games preparation in turmoil as BFI-SAI conflict intensifies

Indian boxing’s preparations for the 2026 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games have been thrown into uncertainty after the escalating conflict between the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) forced the suspension of the final selection trials for the national squad.

With elite boxers awaiting clarity on selection procedures, evaluation standards and national camp participation, the dispute has created fresh instability in a crucial season for the sport.

SAI halts BFI’s selection trials

The latest confrontation between the two sports authorities emerged after SAI directed the BFI to halt the proposed assessment tests for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games squads, citing concerns over transparency and fairness in the evaluation process.

ALSO READ: 1929 to 2026: Check full list of Spanish La Liga winners and runners-up The assessment trials, initially planned from May 11 to 15 and later revised to May 11-13 at the NS NIS, Patiala, now remain suspended until further notice. SAI raises objections over evaluation framework The latest communication from SAI to the BFI highlighted multiple concerns regarding the federation’s proposed assessment mechanism for the national camp and final team selection. In a letter issued by the office of TOPS CEO NS Johal, SAI stated that the federation had failed to provide adequate details regarding the technical and tactical evaluation matrix that would be used during the assessments.

SAI accuses BFI coaches of favouritism The authority also sought clarification on the composition of the High Performance Unit (HPU), including the qualifications and credentials of officials responsible for evaluating athletes during the camp. Apart from the evaluation framework, SAI questioned the proposed list of coaches and support staff and asked the BFI to explain the criteria adopted by the Coaches Commission while recommending appointments. Another key issue flagged by SAI was the possibility of coaches associated with the national camp being directly involved in the selection process, something the authority had earlier advised against to prevent favouritism and conflicts of interest. SAI further informed the federation that all expenses related to the conduct of trials or assessments would have to be borne entirely by the BFI.

BFI defends process amid growing disagreement The BFI has maintained that the proposed procedures and evaluation policies had already been discussed with SAI during the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) meetings. Federation officials believe the assessment process was designed to streamline selections and ensure a performance-based pathway for boxers ahead of the major international events. However, the continuing disagreement between the two bodies over selection norms, trial structures and staffing appointments has delayed the start of preparations for the upcoming multi-sport competitions. The standoff has also left several boxers uncertain about their participation in the national camp and their chances of representing India.

COAS Cup controversy deepens selection dispute The dispute has also revived controversy surrounding the 2nd Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Cup, conducted in Pune from March 30 to April 5. The BFI had recognised the event as an official qualification route to the national camp, with gold and silver medallists across 20 categories earning eligibility for the final trials. SAI, however, refused to acknowledge the competition and termed it a “closed-door” tournament. The decision has effectively left nearly 40 medal-winning boxers outside the selection pathway despite their performances at the event. Several affected athletes are now preparing to move the Delhi High Court seeking inclusion in the trials and a fair opportunity to compete for national selection.

Boxers seek clarity over national selection The uncertainty has triggered frustration among several leading Indian boxers, including 2021 World Championships silver medallist Deepak Bhoria and reigning Asian champion Sanjeet, both of whom secured medals at the COAS Cup. In a joint statement, the two boxers expressed disappointment over the absence of clarity regarding the status of COAS Cup medallists and the selection process for the national camp. They stated that the federation had earlier informed athletes that gold and silver medallists from the tournament would become part of the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games pathway, but no official confirmation has yet been provided.