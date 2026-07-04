Defending champion Swiatek, world No. 2 Rybakina crash out of Wimbledon

Wimbledon's women's singles draw was thrown wide open on Saturday with two major upsets as defending champion Iga Swiatek and world No. 2 Elena Rybakina suffered stunning third-round exits at the All England Club.

Swiatek's title defence ended with a straight-sets defeat to Philippines sensation Alexandra Eala, while Belgian 25th seed Elise Mertens produced a dominant display to eliminate 2022 champion Rybakina.

Their departures remove two of the biggest contenders from the bottom half of the draw, significantly altering the title race. Meanwhile, top seed Aryna Sabalenka and men's favourites Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner continued their impressive runs into the second week.

Swiatek stunned by fearless Eala Defending champion Iga Swiatek was knocked out by 21-year-old Alexandra Eala, who scripted the biggest win of her career with a 7-6 (9), 6-2 victory on Centre Court. The Filipina, already the first player from her country to reach the third round at Wimbledon, showed remarkable composure throughout the contest. After surviving a tense opening-set tie-break in which Swiatek squandered two set points, Eala dominated the second set with aggressive returning and fearless baseline hitting. ALSO READ: How USA Cricket's bankruptcy settlement could reshape its future path Swiatek struggled to find her rhythm after losing the opener as unforced errors crept into her game, while Eala continued dictating rallies to seal a historic fourth-round berth.

Mertens dismantles Rybakina Former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina also bowed out after Belgian 25th seed Elise Mertens registered a commanding 7-6 (4), 6-1 victory. The opening set remained evenly poised before Mertens edged the tie-break. Rybakina failed to recover thereafter as Mertens mixed consistent defence with clever variation to completely disrupt the Kazakh's powerful game. The win marked only Mertens' second victory over Rybakina in nine meetings and booked her a fourth Wimbledon round-of-16 appearance, where she will face Marie Bouzkova. Rybakina's defeat also ensured Aryna Sabalenka will retain the world No. 1 ranking after the Championships.

How other big names have performed so far at Wimbledon 2026 Sabalenka emerges as the title favourite With Swiatek and Rybakina both eliminated, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka suddenly finds herself as the clear favourite for the Venus Rosewater Dish. The Belarusian has reached the fourth round without dropping a set, defeating Tena Kostovic, McCartney Kessler and former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko. While Kessler stretched her in a second-round tie-break, Sabalenka has otherwise looked in complete control, combining her trademark power with improved movement on grass. The 28-year-old is now guaranteed to retain the world No. 1 ranking after Wimbledon following Rybakina's defeat. Having reached the Wimbledon semi-finals twice before without lifting the trophy, Sabalenka now has a golden opportunity to capture her maiden Wimbledon title after the exits of two of her biggest rivals.

Djokovic's quest for history gathers pace Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic remains firmly on course for another deep run at SW19. The Serbian has looked increasingly sharp through the opening three rounds, opening with a four-set win over China's Wu Yibing before brushing aside Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets. He was tested by Arthur Rinderknech in the third round but responded after dropping the third set to complete a four-set victory. Djokovic now faces Roman Safiullin in the Round of 16 as he continues his pursuit of a record-extending 25th Grand Slam singles title and an eighth Wimbledon crown, which would equal Roger Federer's men's record at the All England Club.

Defending champion Sinner cruises through Top seed and defending men's champion Jannik Sinner has quietly gone about his title defence despite landing in the tougher half of the draw alongside Djokovic. After surviving a five-set scare against Miomir Kecmanovic in the opening round, the Italian has steadily raised his level, defeating Nuno Borges in straight sets before easing past American Jenson Brooksby 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 in the third round. The world No. 1 has dropped only one set so far and will next meet Japanese youngster Shintaro Mochizuki in the fourth round. Should both favourites continue winning, Sinner and Djokovic remain on course for a blockbuster semi-final.