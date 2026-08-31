Djokovic crashes out in US Open first round, 25th Grand Slam wait continues

Novak Djokovic's wait for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title was extended on Monday after the Serbian suffered a stunning first-round exit at the US Open, losing to Argentina's Mariano Navone in a five-set thriller at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Navone produced one of the biggest upsets of the opening day, fighting back after losing the first set to beat the fourth seed 6-7(5), 7-5, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in four hours and 36 minutes.

Navone survives Djokovic scare to complete stunning comeback

The signs initially pointed towards Djokovic finding a way through. The 39-year-old took the opening set in a tight tie-break and regained the lead after Navone levelled the contest in the second.

But Djokovic's physical struggles became increasingly evident as the match wore on. The 24-time Grand Slam champion struggled with his movement and was visibly affected during the contest, vomiting on multiple occasions. Navone seized his opportunity in the fourth set. After Djokovic was unable to build on a break advantage at 2-1, the Argentine took control, winning the set 6-2 and forcing a decider. ALSO READ: UEFA vs Infantino: How the battle for FIFA's future is escalating The momentum stayed firmly with Navone in the fifth set as he raced away with it 6-1 to complete the biggest win of his career. Djokovic unable to recreate history Djokovic entered the match with a remarkable record in five-setters, having won 42 of his previous 54 matches that went the distance. Navone, meanwhile, had never won a five-set match, entering the contest with a 0-4 record in such encounters.

The Serbian's first-round record at Grand Slams was another major advantage. He had not lost in the opening round of a major since his defeat to Paul Goldstein at the 2006 Australian Open. Yet none of that mattered once Djokovic's physical problems took their toll. Navone's numbers tell the story The Argentine also finished ahead in several key statistical categories despite Djokovic serving 10 aces to his nine. Navone won 165 points compared with Djokovic's 146 and took 28 games to Djokovic's 22. He was particularly effective behind his second serve, winning 68 per cent of those points, compared with Djokovic's 59 per cent.