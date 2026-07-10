Djokovic vs Sinner Wimbledon 2026 S/F preview, live match time, streaming

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic will look to continue his pursuit of a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title when he takes on world number one and defending champion Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals of the Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles event today at Centre Court.

While Djokovic enters the contest after surviving a five-hour, 15-minute marathon against Felix Auger-Aliassime, Sinner has enjoyed a comparatively smoother passage to the last four, setting up another blockbuster between two of the game's biggest stars.

The pair last met in the Australian Open semi-finals earlier this year, where Djokovic produced one of the finest wins of his career to halt Sinner's charge.

With another Grand Slam final at stake, the Serbian will hope his body recovers in time, while the Italian looks to take another step towards a second Wimbledon title. Can Djokovic overcome the age barrier once again? Djokovic's biggest challenge heading into the semi-final could be recovery rather than form. The 39-year-old has continued to show that his all-round game remains among the best on the tour, but the physical demands of his quarter-final have left him with limited time to recover before facing the top seed. The seven-time Wimbledon champion has reached at least the semi-finals in six of his last seven Grand Slams. However, last year, he lost to Sinner in straight sets at both the French Open and Wimbledon after appearing physically worn down late in those tournaments.

Djokovic, though, has already shown this year that he can still raise his level against the biggest opponents. His five-set victory over Sinner at the Australian Open was built on exceptional serving, aggressive baseline play and remarkable composure under pressure. Producing a similar performance will be crucial if he is to move one win away from a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title. ALSO READ: Mbappe stars as France outclass Morocco to reach World Cup semifinals Moreover, if Djokovic manages to get the better of Sinner and goes on to win the final, he will also become the joint-most successful player in Wimbledon men’s singles history. The Serbian currently has seven Wimbledon singles titles to his name, just one behind Roger Federer, who has eight.

Djokovic’s performance at Wimbledon over the years: Year Result Last Opponent Score 2025 Semifinal Jannik Sinner Lost 3-6, 3-6, 4-6 2024 Runner-up Carlos Alcaraz Lost 2-6, 2-6, 6-7(4) 2023 Runner-up Carlos Alcaraz Lost 6-1, 6-7(6), 1-6, 6-3, 4-6 2022 Champion Nick Kyrgios Won 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) 2021 Champion Matteo Berrettini Won 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 2020 Tournament not held - COVID-19 pandemic 2019 Champion Roger Federer Won 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12(3) 2018 Champion Kevin Anderson Won 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(3) 2017 Quarterfinal Tomas Berdych Lost 6-7(2), 0-2 (ret.) 2016 Third Round Sam Querrey Lost 6-7(6), 1-6, 6-3, 6-7(5) 2015 Champion Roger Federer Won 7-6(1), 6-7(10), 6-4, 6-3 2014 Champion Roger Federer Won 6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-4 2013 Runner-up Andy Murray Lost 4-6, 5-7, 4-6 2012 Semifinal Roger Federer Lost 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 3-6 2011 Champion Rafael Nadal Won 6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 2010 Semifinal Tomas Berdych Lost 3-6, 6-7(9), 3-6 2009 Quarterfinal Tommy Haas Lost 7-5, 6-7(6), 3-6, 6-7(4) 2008 Second Round Marat Safin Lost 4-6, 6-7(3), 2-6 2007 Semifinal Rafael Nadal Retired trailing 6-3, 1-6, 1-4 2006 Fourth Round Mario Ancic Lost 6-4, 4-6, 4-6, 7-5, 3-6 2005 Third Round Sebastien Grosjean Lost 5-7, 4-6, 7-5, 4-6

Can Sinner clear his biggest hurdle? While Djokovic has to go all-in to keep his dream of a 25th Grand Slam title alive, Sinner has looked increasingly comfortable as the tournament has progressed, recovering from a five-set opening-round win over Miomir Kecmanovic to reach the semi-finals without dropping another set. His serve has been one of his biggest strengths throughout the fortnight, and he arrives in confident form. The Italian, however, has not faced a seeded opponent during his run to the last four, making Friday's clash his biggest test of the tournament. His forehand has also looked less consistent than usual, and facing Djokovic on Centre Court will provide the clearest indication yet of where his game stands.

Djokovic vs Sinner: Head-to-head While Djokovic has been one of the best tennis players over the past decade and a half, he has faced a stern challenge from Sinner in their head-to-head record. The two first faced each other at the Monte Carlo ATP tournament in 2021, where Djokovic walked away with an easy win over Sinner. Their next two clashes came at Wimbledon in 2022 and 2023, with the Serbian extending his winning streak over Sinner to 3-0. Sinner’s first win against Djokovic came in the final of the Turin Open, but Djokovic bounced back strongly with another win over Sinner to extend his head-to-head lead to 4-1.

Sinner then turned the tables and recorded six straight wins against Djokovic to change his head-to-head record against the 24-time Grand Slam champion to 7-4. Their latest meeting came in the Australian Open semi-finals earlier this year, where Djokovic beat Sinner to reduce his win-loss record against the Italian to 5-7. Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner (Head-to-head) Date Tournament Surface Winner Jan 30, 2026 Australian Open ATP Hard Novak Djokovic Oct 16, 2025 Six Kings Slam Exhibition Men Hard Jannik Sinner Jul 11, 2025 Wimbledon ATP Grass Jannik Sinner Jun 6, 2025 French Open ATP Clay Jannik Sinner Oct 17, 2024 Six Kings Slam Exhibition Men Hard Jannik Sinner Oct 13, 2024 Shanghai ATP Hard Jannik Sinner Jan 26, 2024 Australian Open ATP Hard Jannik Sinner Nov 19, 2023 Finals - Turin ATP Hard Novak Djokovic Nov 14, 2023 Finals - Turin ATP Hard Jannik Sinner Jul 14, 2023 Wimbledon ATP Grass Novak Djokovic Jul 5, 2022 Wimbledon ATP Grass Novak Djokovic Apr 14, 2021 Monte Carlo ATP Clay Novak Djokovic

Djokovic vs Sinner Wimbledon 2026 SF: Live telecast and streaming details When will the Wimbledon 2026 semi-final match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner take place? The Wimbledon 2026 semi-final match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner will take place on Friday, July 10. Which court will host the Wimbledon 2026 semi-final match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner? Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club will host the Wimbledon 2026 semi-final match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner. What time will the Wimbledon 2026 semi-final match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner begin?