Doha Diamond League 2026: Neeraj Chopra's event live time (IST), streaming

After spending nearly nine months on the sidelines, two-time Olympic medallist and star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will return to competition when he takes the field at the Doha Diamond League on Friday, June 19, at Khalifa International Stadium.

The 28-year-old has not competed since the World Championships in Tokyo last September, where he struggled with a back injury and finished eighth with a best effort of 84.03 m.

Following rehabilitation in Turkiye and training sessions in Switzerland, Chopra has declared himself fit and ready for his comeback.

Familiar venue offers encouragement

Doha has brought memorable moments for Chopra in the past. The two-time Olympic medallist crossed the 90 m barrier for the first time in his career at this venue in May last year, producing a throw of 90.23 m to finish second behind Germany's Julian Weber.

Chopra was a late addition to the field after his fitness was assessed over the last few weeks. Speaking ahead of the event, the Indian said he had resumed throwing around six weeks ago and decided to compete after a positive final training session. ALSO READ: Doha Dimaond League: Neeraj Chopra eyes fresh start after injury-hit season While another 90 m effort remains the ultimate target, Chopra said his immediate focus is on returning smoothly to competition after the lengthy injury lay-off. Pathirage leads strong field Standing in Chopra's way will be a high-quality field led by Sri Lanka's rising star Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, who has emerged as one of the standout performers this season.

The 24-year-old became only the fourth Asian athlete to breach the 90 m mark after launching the javelin to 92.62 m at the Rome Diamond League earlier this month. The effort made him the season leader and placed him eighth on the all-time list. Pathirage arrives in Doha after winning the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava and holds a 1–1 record against Chopra. The Indian won their first meeting at the NC Classic in Bengaluru in 2025, while the Sri Lankan finished ahead at the World Championships in Tokyo last year. Doha Diamond League 2026: Javelin throw event starting line-up Rank Athlete Country Season Best (m) Personal Best (m) 1 Keshorn Walcott Trinidad and Tobago 83.45 90.16 2 Neeraj Chopra India 90.23 90.23 3 Anderson Peters Grenada 86.08 93.07 4 Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage Sri Lanka 92.62 92.62 5 Curtis Thompson United States 85.33 87.76 6 Julius Yego Kenya 80.59 92.72 7 Jakub Vadlejch Czech Republic 85.24 90.88 8 Ahmed Sameh Mohamed Hussein Egypt 83.1 83.1 9 Artur Felfner Ukraine 83.11 84.32

Doha Diamond League 2026: Indian events live streaming and telecast details When will the 2026 Doha Diamond League take place? The 2026 Doha Diamond League is set to take place on Friday, June 19. What will be the venue for the 2026 Doha Diamond League? Qatar's Khalifa International Stadium will host the 2026 Doha Diamond League on Friday, June 19. What time are Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena's javelin throw events? The men's javelin throw event featuring India's Neeraj Chopra will begin at 11:14 pm IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the 2026 Doha Diamond League in India?