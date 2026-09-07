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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / F1 leader Antonelli seals Italian GP win after epic charge from the back

F1 leader Antonelli seals Italian GP win after epic charge from the back

It took the Mercedes driver fewer than 17 laps to fight his way to the front

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Andrea Kimi, Andrea
Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli
AP Monza
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 10:35 AM IST
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Kimi Antonelli won the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, despite having started 19th on the grid.

It took the Mercedes driver fewer than 17 laps to fight his way to the front.

The rest of the race was spent tussling with teammate and title rival George Russell for the lead. Antonelli passed him for the final time with three laps remaining, going on to become the first Italian to win at Monza in 60 years.

"Oh my god ... it feels like a dream," Antonelli said.

That at least gave the crowd something to cheer about after Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashed out of the scuderia's home race early on. In the other Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton finished sixth.

It was Antonelli's seventh win of the season - and his fledgling F1 career - and extended his lead in the overall standings to 66 points ahead of Russell.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Formula OneFormula One Mercedes

First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 10:35 AM IST

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