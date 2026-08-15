FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 today's matches, live timings (IST), streaming

The 2026 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup gets underway on Saturday, August 15, with four matches scheduled on the opening day in Belgium and the Netherlands.

India will be among the teams in action on the first day, beginning their campaign against Wales in Pool D. The day will also see Pakistan take on England in another Pool D encounter, while hosts Belgium and defending champions Germany will also open their campaigns.

India begin World Cup campaign against Wales

India will face Wales in their opening Pool D fixture at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

The Indian team, the reigning Olympic bronze medallists, will be looking to make a strong start in a group that also contains arch-rivals Pakistan and England. India’s clash against Pakistan is scheduled for August 19 and is likely to be one of the most anticipated matches of the pool stage.

ALSO READ: India's 600th Test puts history, red-ball revival in focus at Galle The top two teams from Pool D will progress to the crossover pools, making every point in the opening phase crucial. Pakistan face England in another Pool D clash Pakistan will begin their campaign against England later on Saturday. The fixture gives Pakistan an opportunity to make an early statement in a group that promises to be closely contested. The South Asian rivals will meet India four days later in what will be their first World Cup encounter since 2010. Pakistan remain the most successful team in men’s Hockey World Cup history, having won the tournament four times. India, meanwhile, have lifted the title once, in 1975.

Defending champions Germany also in action Defending champions Germany will begin their title defence against Malaysia in Pool B. Germany won the 2023 World Cup in Bhubaneswar, beating Belgium in a dramatic final. Belgium, the 2018 champions, will also start their campaign on Saturday when they take on France. Hockey World Cup 2026: August 15 schedule Time (IST) Match Pool Venue 16:30:00 India vs Wales Pool D Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen 17:00:00 Germany vs Malaysia Pool B Belgium 21:30:00 England vs Pakistan Pool D Netherlands 23:30:00 Belgium vs France Pool B Belgium Where to watch Hockey World Cup 2026? TV telecast and live streaming details The tournament features 16 teams divided into four pools. The competition has also introduced a new format, with the traditional quarterfinals replaced by crossover pools.

Q. Where can fans watch the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup in India? A. Fans in India can watch the tournament live on Star Sports, while live streaming will be available on JioHotstar. The Indian broadcaster holds the rights for the men's Hockey World Cup. Q. Where can fans in Pakistan watch the Hockey World Cup? A. Viewers in Pakistan can watch the tournament live on Tapmad, which is offering streaming of the 2026 Hockey World Cup. Q. Can the Hockey World Cup be streamed outside India and Pakistan? A. Yes. Watch.Hockey, the FIH's streaming platform, is the international streaming option in many territories, although availability can vary depending on local broadcast rights.