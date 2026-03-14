FIH Women's Hockey WC 2026 qualifier final India vs England live streaming

India will take on England in the final of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on Saturday, March 14, at the G.M.C. Balayogi Hockey Ground in Hyderabad. Both sides will be aiming to lift the tournament title after impressive campaigns.

Although India have already secured qualification for the 2026 Women’s Hockey World Cup by reaching the semi-finals, the final presents an opportunity for the hosts to cap off their home campaign with a trophy.

India booked their place in the final after edging past Italy 1-0 in a tightly contested semi-final on Friday. The decisive moment came in the 40th minute, when Manisha Chauhan converted a drag flick following a series of penalty corners earned by the Indian team.

Italy made a strong start and created early opportunities, but India gradually took control of the midfield. Goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam played a key role with crucial saves, while the defensive unit remained solid to protect the slender lead. In the closing stages, Italy pushed hard in search of an equaliser, but India’s disciplined defence ensured they held on to seal victory and confirm their World Cup berth. ALSO READ: Why was Bangladesh not at fault in running Agha out? What the ICC rules say England secured their spot in the final after defeating Scotland 2-0 in the other semi-final played on March 13.

Currently ranked ninth in the world, India enter the final as slight underdogs against sixth-ranked England. The Indian squad features a mix of experienced players and rising talents such as Bansari Solanki, Sakshi Rana, Annu, Ishika, and Deepika Soreng, all of whom have gained the confidence of returning head coach Sjoerd Marijne. Marijne, who has begun his second stint with the team, prefers a style built around high pressing, quick transitions, and aggressive counterattacking play, which will be tested in the high-stakes final. India are without veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia, who is unavailable due to personal reasons, while forward Sangita Kumari was also not included in the squad. As a result, the team will rely heavily on experienced defenders Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam and Nikki Pradhan. Improving penalty-corner defence remains a priority, something captain Salima Tete has emphasised.

The hot and humid conditions in Hyderabad, with temperatures close to 34°C, could also influence the contest. Teams such as Wales reportedly used sauna sessions during the tournament to adapt to the challenging weather. In the group stage, India were placed in Pool B alongside Scotland, Uruguay, and Wales, while Pool A featured England, South Korea, Italy, and Austria. The top two teams from each pool progressed to the semi-finals. Across both the Hyderabad and Chile legs of the qualifiers, the top three teams from each tournament, along with the best fourth-placed side overall, secure qualification for the Women’s Hockey World Cup. India vs England FIH Women's Hockey WC 2026 qualifier final live telecast and streaming details When will the India vs England final of the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 take place?