French Open 2026 May 25 matches: Sabalenka, Sinner continue Round 1 action

After a thrilling start on Sunday, the French Open 2026 will continue its Day 2 action on Monday, May 25, with men’s and women’s world number one players Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka kicking off their campaigns.
Both players ended up as runners-up last time and will be looking to better their position this time around. Sinner will fancy his chances even more, especially with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz being ruled out of the competition due to a hand injury.
But what are the other big games taking place in the men’s and women’s singles events today? Take a look.
World number one Sinner in action
French Open men’s singles Round 1 action sees several top seeds, former finalists, and rising stars competing for a place in the next round at Roland Garros. Matteo Berrettini takes on Marton Fucsovics, while Jiri Lehecka faces Pablo Carreno Busta and Alex de Minaur begins against Britain’s T Samuel.
Casper Ruud will battle Roman Safiullin, Andrey Rublev faces Ignacio Buse, and Ben Shelton takes on Daniel Merida Aguilar. Frances Tiafoe, Hubert Hurkacz, and Tommy Paul also headline key first-round contests.
Elsewhere, Stan Wawrinka meets Jesper De Jong, Ugo Humbert faces Adrian Mannarino, Gael Monfils takes on Hugo Gaston, and Brandon Nakashima battles Roberto Bautista Agut.
French Open 2026 Day 2: Men’s singles matches full schedule
Time (IST)
Court
Player 1
Country 1
Player 2
Country 2
2:30 pm
Court 13
M. Fucsovics
Hungary
M. Berrettini
Italy
2:30 pm
Court 6
P. Carreño
Spain
J. Lehecka (12)
Czechia
2:30 pm
Suzanne Lenglen
A. Rinderknech (22)
France
J. Rodionov
Austria
2:30 pm
Court 14
A. de Minaur (8)
Australia
T. Samuel
United Kingdom
2:30 pm
Court 12
A. Shevchenko
Kazakhstan
A. Michelsen
United States
2:30 pm
Court 8
L. Van Assche
France
P. Kypson
United States
3:40 pm*
Simonne-Mathieu
S. Wawrinka
Switzerland
J. De Jong
Netherlands
3:40 pm*
Court 9
R. Bautista
Spain
B. Nakashima (31)
United States
3:40 pm*
Court 7
E. Spizzirri
United States
F. Tiafoe (19)
United States
4:10 pm*
Court 8
J. Munar
Spain
H. Hurkacz
Poland
4:10 pm*
Court 6
T. Kokkinakis
Australia
T. Atmane
France
4:10 pm*
Court 12
A. Kovacevic
United States
R. Jodar (27)
Spain
4:50 pm*
Court 4
M. Navone
Argentina
J. Brooksby
United States
4:50 pm*
Court 5
E. Nava
United States
C. Ugo
Argentina
5:20 pm*
Court 7
I. Buse
Peru
A. Rublev (11)
Russia
5:20 pm*
Court 13
R. Hijikata
Australia
T. Paul (24)
United States
5:20 pm*
Simonne-Mathieu
C. Ruud (15)
Norway
R. Safiullin
Russia
5:50 pm*
Philippe-Chatrier
U. Humbert (32)
France
A. Mannarino
France
6:30 pm*
Court 4
F. Cerúndolo (25)
Argentina
B. van de Zandschulp
Netherlands
6:30 pm*
Court 9
R. Collignon
Belgium
A. Vukic
Australia
6:30 pm*
Suzanne Lenglen
D. Merida Aguilar
Spain
B. Shelton (5)
United States
6:30 pm*
Court 14
F. Cobolli (10)
Italy
A. Pellegrino
Italy
6:30 pm*
Court 5
Y.B. Wu
China
M. Giron
United States
11:45 pm*
Philippe-Chatrier
H. Gaston
France
G. Monfils
France
Sabalenka heads women’s singles event
The French Open women’s singles draw features several high-profile first-round clashes as top seeds begin their campaigns. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka headlines the event, with Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Jasmine Paolini, Elina Svitolina, and Amanda Anisimova among the major names in action.
Other seeded players, including Liudmila Samsonova, Diana Shnaider, Leylah Fernandez, Karolina Muchova, Elise Mertens, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, also begin their quests for a deep run. Interesting battles include Alycia Parks against Fernandez, Kamilla Rakhimova facing Jaqueline Cristian, Camila Osorio meeting Alexandrova, and Petra Marcinko taking on Eva Lys.
With experienced stars, rising talents, and several evenly matched contests, the opening-round schedule promises an exciting start to the women’s singles competition in Paris.
French Open 2026 Day 2: Women’s singles matches full schedule