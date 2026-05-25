French Open 2026 May 25 matches: Sabalenka, Sinner continue Round 1 action

After a thrilling start on Sunday, the French Open 2026 will continue its Day 2 action on Monday, May 25, with men’s and women’s world number one players Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka kicking off their campaigns.

Both players ended up as runners-up last time and will be looking to better their position this time around. Sinner will fancy his chances even more, especially with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz being ruled out of the competition due to a hand injury.

But what are the other big games taking place in the men’s and women’s singles events today? Take a look.

World number one Sinner in action French Open men’s singles Round 1 action sees several top seeds, former finalists, and rising stars competing for a place in the next round at Roland Garros. Matteo Berrettini takes on Marton Fucsovics, while Jiri Lehecka faces Pablo Carreno Busta and Alex de Minaur begins against Britain’s T Samuel. Casper Ruud will battle Roman Safiullin, Andrey Rublev faces Ignacio Buse, and Ben Shelton takes on Daniel Merida Aguilar. Frances Tiafoe, Hubert Hurkacz, and Tommy Paul also headline key first-round contests. ALSO READ: Novak survives hostile crowd, shaky start to win French Open opener Elsewhere, Stan Wawrinka meets Jesper De Jong, Ugo Humbert faces Adrian Mannarino, Gael Monfils takes on Hugo Gaston, and Brandon Nakashima battles Roberto Bautista Agut.

French Open 2026 Day 2: Men’s singles matches full schedule Time (IST) Court Player 1 Country 1 Player 2 Country 2 2:30 pm Court 13 M. Fucsovics Hungary M. Berrettini Italy 2:30 pm Court 6 P. Carreño Spain J. Lehecka (12) Czechia 2:30 pm Suzanne Lenglen A. Rinderknech (22) France J. Rodionov Austria 2:30 pm Court 14 A. de Minaur (8) Australia T. Samuel United Kingdom 2:30 pm Court 12 A. Shevchenko Kazakhstan A. Michelsen United States 2:30 pm Court 8 L. Van Assche France P. Kypson United States 3:40 pm* Simonne-Mathieu S. Wawrinka Switzerland J. De Jong Netherlands 3:40 pm* Court 9 R. Bautista Spain B. Nakashima (31) United States 3:40 pm* Court 7 E. Spizzirri United States F. Tiafoe (19) United States 4:10 pm* Court 8 J. Munar Spain H. Hurkacz Poland 4:10 pm* Court 6 T. Kokkinakis Australia T. Atmane France 4:10 pm* Court 12 A. Kovacevic United States R. Jodar (27) Spain 4:50 pm* Court 4 M. Navone Argentina J. Brooksby United States 4:50 pm* Court 5 E. Nava United States C. Ugo Argentina 5:20 pm* Court 7 I. Buse Peru A. Rublev (11) Russia 5:20 pm* Court 13 R. Hijikata Australia T. Paul (24) United States 5:20 pm* Simonne-Mathieu C. Ruud (15) Norway R. Safiullin Russia 5:50 pm* Philippe-Chatrier U. Humbert (32) France A. Mannarino France 6:30 pm* Court 4 F. Cerúndolo (25) Argentina B. van de Zandschulp Netherlands 6:30 pm* Court 9 R. Collignon Belgium A. Vukic Australia 6:30 pm* Suzanne Lenglen D. Merida Aguilar Spain B. Shelton (5) United States 6:30 pm* Court 14 F. Cobolli (10) Italy A. Pellegrino Italy 6:30 pm* Court 5 Y.B. Wu China M. Giron United States 11:45 pm* Philippe-Chatrier H. Gaston France G. Monfils France

Sabalenka heads women’s singles event The French Open women’s singles draw features several high-profile first-round clashes as top seeds begin their campaigns. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka headlines the event, with Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Jasmine Paolini, Elina Svitolina, and Amanda Anisimova among the major names in action. Other seeded players, including Liudmila Samsonova, Diana Shnaider, Leylah Fernandez, Karolina Muchova, Elise Mertens, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, also begin their quests for a deep run. Interesting battles include Alycia Parks against Fernandez, Kamilla Rakhimova facing Jaqueline Cristian, Camila Osorio meeting Alexandrova, and Petra Marcinko taking on Eva Lys. With experienced stars, rising talents, and several evenly matched contests, the opening-round schedule promises an exciting start to the women’s singles competition in Paris.