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French Open 2026 May 25 matches: Sabalenka, Sinner continue Round 1 action

French Open 2026 singles Round 1 action sees several top seeds, former finalists, and rising stars competing for a place in the next round at Roland Garros

French Open 2026 Day 2 schedule
French Open 2026 Day 2 schedule
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 2:07 PM IST
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After a thrilling start on Sunday, the French Open 2026 will continue its Day 2 action on Monday, May 25, with men’s and women’s world number one players Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka kicking off their campaigns.
 
Both players ended up as runners-up last time and will be looking to better their position this time around. Sinner will fancy his chances even more, especially with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz being ruled out of the competition due to a hand injury.
 
But what are the other big games taking place in the men’s and women’s singles events today? Take a look.

World number one Sinner in action

French Open men’s singles Round 1 action sees several top seeds, former finalists, and rising stars competing for a place in the next round at Roland Garros. Matteo Berrettini takes on Marton Fucsovics, while Jiri Lehecka faces Pablo Carreno Busta and Alex de Minaur begins against Britain’s T Samuel.
 
Casper Ruud will battle Roman Safiullin, Andrey Rublev faces Ignacio Buse, and Ben Shelton takes on Daniel Merida Aguilar. Frances Tiafoe, Hubert Hurkacz, and Tommy Paul also headline key first-round contests.
 
Elsewhere, Stan Wawrinka meets Jesper De Jong, Ugo Humbert faces Adrian Mannarino, Gael Monfils takes on Hugo Gaston, and Brandon Nakashima battles Roberto Bautista Agut. 
 
French Open 2026 Day 2: Men’s singles matches full schedule
 
Time (IST) Court Player 1 Country 1 Player 2 Country 2
2:30 pm Court 13 M. Fucsovics Hungary M. Berrettini Italy
2:30 pm Court 6 P. Carreño Spain J. Lehecka (12) Czechia
2:30 pm Suzanne Lenglen A. Rinderknech (22) France J. Rodionov Austria
2:30 pm Court 14 A. de Minaur (8) Australia T. Samuel United Kingdom
2:30 pm Court 12 A. Shevchenko Kazakhstan A. Michelsen United States
2:30 pm Court 8 L. Van Assche France P. Kypson United States
3:40 pm* Simonne-Mathieu S. Wawrinka Switzerland J. De Jong Netherlands
3:40 pm* Court 9 R. Bautista Spain B. Nakashima (31) United States
3:40 pm* Court 7 E. Spizzirri United States F. Tiafoe (19) United States
4:10 pm* Court 8 J. Munar Spain H. Hurkacz Poland
4:10 pm* Court 6 T. Kokkinakis Australia T. Atmane France
4:10 pm* Court 12 A. Kovacevic United States R. Jodar (27) Spain
4:50 pm* Court 4 M. Navone Argentina J. Brooksby United States
4:50 pm* Court 5 E. Nava United States C. Ugo Argentina
5:20 pm* Court 7 I. Buse Peru A. Rublev (11) Russia
5:20 pm* Court 13 R. Hijikata Australia T. Paul (24) United States
5:20 pm* Simonne-Mathieu C. Ruud (15) Norway R. Safiullin Russia
5:50 pm* Philippe-Chatrier U. Humbert (32) France A. Mannarino France
6:30 pm* Court 4 F. Cerúndolo (25) Argentina B. van de Zandschulp Netherlands
6:30 pm* Court 9 R. Collignon Belgium A. Vukic Australia
6:30 pm* Suzanne Lenglen D. Merida Aguilar Spain B. Shelton (5) United States
6:30 pm* Court 14 F. Cobolli (10) Italy A. Pellegrino Italy
6:30 pm* Court 5 Y.B. Wu China M. Giron United States
11:45 pm* Philippe-Chatrier H. Gaston France G. Monfils France

Sabalenka heads women’s singles event

The French Open women’s singles draw features several high-profile first-round clashes as top seeds begin their campaigns. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka headlines the event, with Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Jasmine Paolini, Elina Svitolina, and Amanda Anisimova among the major names in action.
 
Other seeded players, including Liudmila Samsonova, Diana Shnaider, Leylah Fernandez, Karolina Muchova, Elise Mertens, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, also begin their quests for a deep run. Interesting battles include Alycia Parks against Fernandez, Kamilla Rakhimova facing Jaqueline Cristian, Camila Osorio meeting Alexandrova, and Petra Marcinko taking on Eva Lys.
 
With experienced stars, rising talents, and several evenly matched contests, the opening-round schedule promises an exciting start to the women’s singles competition in Paris.
 
French Open 2026 Day 2: Women’s singles matches full schedule
 
Court Player 1 Country 1 Player 2 Country 2
Court 4 Liudmila Samsonova Russia Jil Teichmann Switzerland
Court 7 Maja Chwalinska Poland Qinwen Zheng China
Court 9 Daria Kasatkina Australia Zeynep Sönmez Türkiye
Court 5 Susan Bandecchi Switzerland Cristina Bucșa Spain
Simonne-Mathieu Jasmine Paolini Italy Dayana Yastremska Ukraine
Philippe-Chatrier Emerson Jones Australia Iga Świątek Poland
Court 5 Petra Marčinko Croatia Eva Lys Germany
Court 4 Julia Grabher Austria Rebecca Šramková Slovakia
Suzanne Lenglen Elina Svitolina Ukraine Anna Bondár Hungary
Court 13 Maya Joint Australia Anastasia Potapova Austria
Court 14 Tatjana Maria Germany Elise Mertens Belgium
Philippe-Chatrier Veronika Erjavec Slovenia Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan
Court 14 K. Quevedo Spain Leolia Jeanjean France
Court 9 Panna Udvardy Hungary Viktorija Golubic Switzerland
Suzanne Lenglen T. Rakotomanga Rajaonah France Amanda Anisimova USA
Court 12 Talia Gibson Australia Yulia Putintseva Kazakhstan
Court 8 A. Urhobo USA Katie Boulter United Kingdom
Court 6 Jeļena Ostapenko Latvia Ella Seidel Germany
Court 7 Alycia Parks USA Leylah Fernandez Canada
Court 12 Kamilla Rakhimova Uzbekistan Jaqueline Cristian Romania
Court 6 Diana Shnaider Russia Renata Zarazúa Mexico
Court 8 Camila Osorio Colombia Ekaterina Alexandrova Russia
Court 13 H.Y. Guo China McCartney Kessler USA
Simonne-Mathieu A. Zakharova Russia Karolína Muchová Czechia
 
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

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