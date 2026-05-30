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French Open 2026 May 25 Matches: Sabalenka, Sinner continue Round 3 action

The women's singles draw at the French Open 2026 promises an exciting day of third-round action, with several leading contenders looking to book their spots in the last 16

French Open 2026 Day 7 schedule
French Open 2026 Day 7 schedule
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 1:02 PM IST
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The French Open 2026 is turning out to be one of the most exciting Grand Slams in recent times, with young and rising stars securing upset wins over big names almost every day. The latest addition to the list was 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic, who was knocked out in the third round by Brazil’s Joao Fonseca.
 
Keeping the excitement alive, the tournament will feature its final set of Round 3 matches on Saturday, with special focus on the women’s singles event, where big names like Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Madison Keys will be in action.
 
But what are the other big matches taking place in the men’s and women’s singles events today? Take a look.

Tiafoe, Cerundolo lead men’s singles action

The men's singles third-round line-up features a mix of established names and rising stars battling for a place in the second week. Tenth seed Flavio Cobolli will face American youngster Learner Tien in a highly anticipated encounter on Philippe-Chatrier, while former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini meets Argentina's Francisco Comesana. 
 
Nineteenth seed Frances Tiafoe takes on Portugal's Jaime Faria, and fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime headlines the night session against Brandon Nakashima. The schedule also includes matches involving Francisco Cerundolo, Matteo Arnaldi and Juan Manuel Cerundolo as the race for fourth-round spots intensifies at Roland Garros.
 
French Open 2026 Day 7: Men’s singles matches full schedule
Time (IST) Court Match
2:30 PM Court 14 Francisco Cerundolo (25) vs Zachary Svajda
3:30 PM Court Philippe-Chatrier Flavio Cobolli (10) vs Learner Tien (18)
4:30 PM* Court Simonne-Mathieu Matteo Berrettini vs Francisco Comesana
4:50 PM* Court Suzanne-Lenglen Moise Kouame vs Alejandro Tabilo
5:00 PM* Court 7 Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Martin Landaluce
5:20 PM* Court 14 Matteo Arnaldi vs Raphael Collignon
6:30 PM* Court Suzanne-Lenglen Jaime Faria vs Frances Tiafoe (19)
11:45 PM* Court Philippe-Chatrier Felix Auger-Aliassime (4) vs Brandon Nakashima (31)

Sabalenka looks to continue momentum in women’s singles

The women's singles draw at the French Open 2026 promises an exciting day of third-round action, with several leading contenders looking to book their spots in the last 16. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka takes on Daria Kasatkina in one of the standout matches of the day, while fourth seed Coco Gauff faces Anastasia Potapova in the marquee night-session clash on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
 
Naomi Osaka will also be in action against 17th seed Iva Jovic, adding further star power to the schedule. Elsewhere, Amanda Anisimova, Madison Keys, Anna Kalinskaya and Maria Sakkari will look to continue their strong runs in Paris.
 
French Open 2026 Day 7: Women’s singles matches full schedule
Time (IST) Court Match
2:30 PM Court Simonne-Mathieu Maria Sakkari vs Maja Chwalinska
2:30 PM Court Suzanne-Lenglen Iva Jovic (17) vs Naomi Osaka (16)
3:30 PM Court 7 Diana Shnaider (25) vs Oleksandra Oliynykova
3:40 PM* Court Suzanne-Lenglen Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Daria Kasatkina
4:10 PM* Court 14 Anna Kalinskaya (22) vs Camila Osorio
5:10 PM* Court Philippe-Chatrier Diane Parry vs Amanda Anisimova (6)
6:10 PM* Court Simonne-Mathieu Victoria Mboko (9) vs Madison Keys (19)
7:30 PM* Court Philippe-Chatrier Coco Gauff (4) vs Anastasia Potapova (28)
 
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Topics :French OpenTennis

First Published: May 30 2026 | 1:01 PM IST

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