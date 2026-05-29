French Open 2026 May 29 matches: Swiatek, Djokovic headline Round 3 action

Day 6 of the French Open 2026 promises another thrilling lineup at Roland-Garros on Friday, May 29, with some of the biggest stars in world tennis set to take centre stage on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

One of the most highly anticipated matches of the day will see Brazilian teenage sensation João Fonseca take on 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the third round. Djokovic, who also won Olympic gold at Paris 2024, remains the only former Grand Slam singles champion left in the men’s draw and will look to continue his pursuit of another Roland-Garros title.

The day session on the main court begins with four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek facing fellow Polish player Magda Linette. Rising star Mirra Andreeva, seeded eighth, will then clash against Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova before the blockbuster Djokovic-Fonseca encounter.