French Open 2026 May 29 matches: Swiatek, Djokovic headline Round 3 action
Later in the evening session, world No. 2 Alexander Zverev will go head-to-head with Frenchman Quentin Halys.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Later in the evening session, world No. 2 Alexander Zverev will go head-to-head with Frenchman Quentin Halys.
|French Open 2026 May 29 schedule
|Court
|Category
|Match
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|Women’s Singles – 3rd Round
|Magda Linette vs Iga Swiatek (3)
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|Women’s Singles – 3rd Round
|Mirra Andreeva (8) vs Marie Bouzkova (27)
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|Men’s Singles – 3rd Round
|João Fonseca (28) vs Novak Djokovic (3) — Not before 19:00
|Court Philippe-Chatrier
|Men’s Singles – Night Session, 3rd Round
|Quentin Halys vs Alexander Zverev (2) — Not before 23:45
|Court Suzanne-Lenglen
|Men’s Singles – 3rd Round
|Nuno Borges vs Andrey Rublev (11)
|Court Suzanne-Lenglen
|Women’s Singles – 3rd Round
|Jil Teichmann vs Karolina Muchova (10) — Not before 16:30
|Court Suzanne-Lenglen
|Women’s Singles – 3rd Round
|Elina Svitolina (7) vs Tamara Korpatsch
|Court Suzanne-Lenglen
|Men’s Singles – 3rd Round
|Casper Ruud (15) vs Tommy Paul (24)
|Court Simonne-Mathieu
|Women’s Singles – 3rd Round
|Marta Kostyuk (15) vs Viktorija Golubic
|Court Simonne-Mathieu
|Men’s Singles – 3rd Round
|Alex Michelsen vs Rafael Jodar (27)
|Court Simonne-Mathieu
|Men’s Singles – 3rd Round
|Alex de Minaur (8) vs Jakub Mensik (26)
|Court Simonne-Mathieu
|Women’s Singles – 3rd Round
|Peyton Stearns vs Belinda Bencic (11)
|Court 6
|Men’s Doubles – 2nd Round
|Yuki Bhambri / Michael Venus vs Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori
|Court 12
|Men’s Doubles
|N. Sriram Balaji / Marcelo Demoliner vs Jakob Schnaitter / Mark Wallner
First Published: May 29 2026 | 1:04 PM IST