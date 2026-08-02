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Home / Sports / Other Sports News / From blue to saffron: How India's hockey jersey evolved over the years

From blue to saffron: How India's hockey jersey evolved over the years

Former players and veterans have questioned hockey india's decision to introduce saffron jersey for teams

A look at the changes in India's hockey World Cup jerseys over the years—featuring yellow and white kits worn during the 2014 World Cup, alongside the new saffron jersey unveiled for the 2026 edition. (Photos: FIH/YouTube, Hockey India, Anish Kumar)
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A look at the changes in India’s hockey World Cup jerseys over the years—featuring yellow and white kits worn during the 2014 World Cup, alongside the new saffron jersey unveiled for the 2026 edition. (Photos: FIH/YouTube, Hockey India, Anish Kumar)
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2026 | 11:04 PM IST
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Amid the row over Hockey India (HI)’s decision to introduce a saffron jersey for its teams at the upcoming World Cup, a sneak peek into the men’s kit history shows colours changed, but blue remained its primary base. 
While HI says that the new design and colour of the jersey is meant to “tell a story” and carry “India’s pride” and was finalised after consultations with players and support staff, former players like former captain Viren Rasquinha have questioned the move calling it “embarrassing”. Former captain Pargat Singh alleged that everything in the country was being saffronised. Veteran Dhanraj Pillay contended that the blue jersey has been the sport’s identity for decades. 
For much of the twentieth century, the team played primarily in blue, often combined with white. 
India made their Olympic hockey debut at Amsterdam in 1928. In his 1959 book, Portrait of Indian Sport, administrator Anthony de Mello wrote that dark blue, light blue and old gold were selected as sporting colours after discussions involving the Patiala royal family. 
“Historically, blue has been the base colour of the Indian hockey team. The minor variations were navy blue and royal blue,” senior sports journalist Norris Pritam said. 
The first major modern departure came at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. India wore a light-blue jersey with dark-blue trim, light-blue shorts and light-blue stockings against Australia. The team also used a yellow alternate jersey with blue-and-red detailing, royal-blue shorts and yellow stockings, including in the classification match against Argentina.
 
Pritam said such changes did not attract significant controversy at the time. He added that the Indian Olympic Association traditionally handled kitting for Olympic and Asian Games contingents, while professional designers and apparel companies later introduced more changes in patterns and colours. 
At the 2010 World Cup in New Delhi, India wore a pale-blue jersey, white shorts and dark navy stockings. The alternate strip comprised a white jersey and shorts with orange stockings. Blue and white variants were used again at the 2012 London Olympics. 
Another complete departure from blue came at the 2014 World Cup in The Hague, where India wore bright yellow shirts, shorts, and stockings. 
A white alternate kit with orange panels and stockings was also used. 
Blue returned at the 2016 Rio Olympics and remained dominant at the 2018 and 2023 World Cups. White alternate kits appeared at Rio, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024, with different stocking colours.
   

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Topics :Hockey IndiaIndian Hockey TeamIndian sports

First Published: Aug 02 2026 | 11:02 PM IST

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