From blue to saffron: How India's hockey jersey evolved over the years

Amid the row over Hockey India (HI)’s decision to introduce a saffron jersey for its teams at the upcoming World Cup, a sneak peek into the men’s kit history shows colours changed, but blue remained its primary base.

While HI says that the new design and colour of the jersey is meant to “tell a story” and carry “India’s pride” and was finalised after consultations with players and support staff, former players like former captain Viren Rasquinha have questioned the move calling it “embarrassing”. Former captain Pargat Singh alleged that everything in the country was being saffronised. Veteran Dhanraj Pillay contended that the blue jersey has been the sport’s identity for decades.