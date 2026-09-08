Gavit sets sights on Asian Para Games double after Commonwealth triumph

Buoyed by his breakthrough gold at the recent Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, India's top para sprinter Dilip Gavit is aiming for a grand double at next month's Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

The Nashik-based right-arm amputee made history on his Commonwealth Games debut, blazing to gold in the men's 100m T47 final in a Games-record 10.71 seconds. His victory made him the first Indian male para-athlete to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal.

But Gavit is not resting on that landmark achievement. The 23-year-old, who also won 400m gold at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, has set his sights on two gold medals in Aichi-Nagoya in October.

He believes his strength in the 400m -- his primary event -- will give him the edge in the 100m as well, particularly when it comes to maintaining speed through the race. "I will keep focusing on the 400m because it prepares you for how you run the first 100m. I also focus more on the 400m because this is my primary race and I have been running it for a long time, so I know everything about it, which makes the 100m run easier for me," Gavit said on the sidelines of an event organised by SBI Life Insurance to honour all seven Indian para-athletes who won medals at the Glasgow Games.

The youngster's confidence has soared after his Commonwealth breakthrough. "Because my 400m is strong, and now I have also won the Commonwealth Games gold in the 100m, I am confident of a double gold in Aichi-Nagoya," said the unassuming athlete. Gavit's journey has been one of remarkable resilience. He lost his right arm in a freak fall from a tree when he was just five years old, but went on to carve out a name for himself on the international stage. The Asian Para Games double is only the next target. Beyond Japan, Gavit has his eyes firmly set on the Los Angeles Paralympics, where he hopes to challenge the 100m world record of 10.29 seconds.

Gavit admitted that he had initially viewed the Commonwealth Games as a huge occasion, but competing in Glasgow changed his perspective. He now believes the Asian Para Games will bring a far greater challenge, particularly because of the weight of expectations. "Initially, I thought the Commonwealth Games was a very big event, but after competing there, it did not feel that big. The Asian Para Games will be much bigger because there will be more pressure and expectations," he said. But Gavit insists he will lean on his training and muscle memory when the pressure mounts in Japan as he chases the grand double.