Gukesh to face Sindarov in Chess World Championship match in Geneva

The FIDE World Championship Match 2026 between reigning champion Gukesh D and challenger Javokhir Sindarov will be held in Geneva, Switzerland, from November 25 to December 15.

Both Gukesh of India and Uzbekistan's Sindarov will be just 20 years old when the match begins, making it the youngest World Championship contest in history.

The clash also signals a generational shift in world chess, with two of the game's brightest young stars battling for its biggest prize after emerging from an era dominated by seasoned champions..

FIDE Interim President Viswanathan Anand welcomed the announcement. Check CWG 2026 DAY 5 (July 28) LIVE UPDATES, MEDAL NEWS AND INDIA FULL SCHEDULE here

"Several countries expressed a strong interest in hosting the FIDE World Championship Match, including India, the United States and Cyprus," said Anand. The World Championship match will be contested over 14 classical games, with the first player to reach 7.5 points crowned world champion. If either player reaches the winning mark before all 14 games are completed, the remaining games will not be played. However, if the score is tied 7-7 at the end of the classical portion, the title will be decided through a series of tiebreak games, ensuring a definitive winner. "After carefully considering all the proposals, FIDE has decided to stage the match on neutral soil and bring it to Geneva, a city with a historic tradition of bringing nations and cultures together," said Anand, the five-time world champion.