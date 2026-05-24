Gurindervir Singh scripts history, clocks 10.09s in 100m at Federation Cup

India witnessed a historic day in athletics as Gurindervir Singh became the first sprinter to run the men’s 100 meters in under 10.10 seconds, shattering the national record at the 2026 Athletics Federation Cup in Ranchi on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Punjab athlete, representing the Reliance Foundation, clinched gold in the men’s 100 meters final with a blistering time of 10.09 seconds at the Birsa Munda Football Stadium. In the process, he erased the previous national record of 10.18 seconds and comfortably breached the Commonwealth Games qualification mark of 10.16 seconds.

Gurindervir also improved his personal best of 10.17 seconds and registered the second fastest time in Asia this season. Only 19-year-old Japanese sprinter Fukuto Komuro has gone faster this year with a timing of 10.08 seconds recorded in May.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann congratulated Gurindervir Singh on his historic achievement. In a post on X, Mann described the feat as a "proud moment for both Punjab and the country". “The entire Punjab takes pride in Gurindervir’s historic achievement,” said Mann. Gurindervir Singh expressed delight after his record-breaking performance, saying he hopes to continue producing strong results in the future. The sprinter said mental toughness played a key role in helping him remain focused during the race and deliver his best performance, according to ANI. He credited his achievement to the unwavering support of his family, coaches and support staff.

Former national record holder Animesh Kujur, representing Odisha, secured the silver medal with a timing of 10.20 seconds, while Pranav Pramod claimed bronze after clocking 10.29 seconds. Animesh had set the previous national mark of 10.18 seconds last year before Gurindervir’s historic run on Saturday. Vishal TK breaks 45-second barrier in 400m The day also witnessed another landmark performance as 22-year-old Vishal TK from Tamil Nadu won gold in the men’s 400m event with a national record time of 44.98 seconds. Vishal became the first Indian athlete to break the 45-second barrier in the event. His effort is currently the fastest time in Asia this season. However, he narrowly missed the Commonwealth Games qualification mark by just 0.02 seconds.