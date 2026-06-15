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Hamilton claims first Ferrari win in Barcelona as Antonelli retires

Hamilton increased his record win haul to 106 career victories with his first since the Belgian GP in July 2024 while he was still with Mercedes.

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain celebrates after wining the Spain F1 Grand Prix race at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, near Barcelona. Photo APPTI
AP Montmelo (Spain)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 9:25 AM IST
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Lewis Hamilton won his first race since joining Ferrari two years ago while Formula 1 leader Kimi Antonelli broke down at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton increased his record win haul to 106 career victories with his first since the Belgian GP in July 2024 while he was still with Mercedes.

The seven-time world champion took advantage of fresher tires and a superior pitstop strategy by Ferrari to overtake the pole-sitting George Russell, who finished second.

Antonelli had passed his Mercedes teammate Russell when his car came to a stop on the track with just four laps to go. He had won five races in a row.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Formula OneFerrari

First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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