For Sakshi Chaudhary, the road to Commonwealth Games gold was built on far more than one successful night in the boxing ring.

The 25-year-old Indian boxer had endured injuries, missed major international events and made a significant change in weight category before finally getting her opportunity at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. When that moment arrived, Chaudhary delivered, defeating England's Ruby White 5-0 in the women's 51kg final to secure a historic gold medal.

After her triumph, however, Chaudhary was also quick to acknowledge the role played by former India captain Virat Kohli, who supported her career through the Virat Kohli Foundation.

“He has been my sponsor. So I would like to thank him too,” Chaudhary said, while also revealing that Kohli's advice had helped her deal with the pressure surrounding the Games. Kohli’s Support Went Beyond Financial Backing Kohli's association with Chaudhary dates back several years. According to the information shared by the Virat Kohli Foundation, the boxer was inducted into its athlete support programme in 2019, when she was still working towards establishing herself on the international circuit. For an athlete competing in a sport that does not command the same commercial ecosystem as cricket, sustained financial support can be crucial. Training, equipment, coaching, travel and participation in international competitions can place considerable demands on athletes and their families.

Chaudhary's comments suggest that Kohli's involvement was not limited to sponsorship. She said the former India captain encouraged her to avoid dwelling on the pressure of the occasion and instead concentrate on her performance inside the ring. ALSO READ: Premier League: Arsenal lands Bruno Guimaraes ahead of title defense That message proved particularly relevant given the journey she had undertaken to reach Glasgow. A Comeback Built Through Setbacks Chaudhary's Commonwealth Games triumph came after a difficult period in her career. Injuries forced her to miss the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as well as the 2023 Asian Games. She had also narrowly missed out on qualification for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Instead of allowing those setbacks to derail her career, Chaudhary made another major decision. She moved down from the 54kg category to 51kg, beginning another fight to establish herself in a highly competitive weight class. Her selection for the Commonwealth Games was ultimately secured after she defeated two leading domestic contenders — world champion Nikhat Zareen and Asian champion Minakshi Hooda, in the selection trials. By the time she reached Glasgow, Chaudhary had already fought through several hurdles simply to earn her place on the Indian team. The Final That Delivered Gold The biggest test came in the final against England's Ruby White.

Chaudhary produced a commanding performance to win the bout unanimously, with all five judges scoring the contest in her favour. The 5-0 victory gave her her maiden Commonwealth Games gold medal and completed a remarkable turnaround after the injuries and selection disappointments that had defined parts of her career. Her achievement was also part of a historic performance by India's boxing contingent, which collected a record seven gold medals at the Games. For Chaudhary, however, the medal represented something more personal: proof that the setbacks that once threatened to derail her career had not defined it.

The Role of the Virat Kohli Foundation The Virat Kohli Foundation has supported athletes across disciplines, including sportspersons from boxing, athletics, tennis, swimming and para-sports. Its stated approach has included supporting promising athletes before they become household names, when access to consistent resources can make a significant difference to their development. Chaudhary's association with the foundation began in 2019, years before her Commonwealth Games breakthrough. That timeline is significant. Support for athletes is often most valuable before they reach the biggest stages, when they are still attempting to establish themselves and may not yet have access to substantial commercial opportunities.

In Chaudhary's case, that backing came during a period in which she was still building her career. Her eventual Commonwealth Games gold provides a striking example of how long-term athlete support can intersect with talent, coaching, determination and competitive opportunity. More Than a Celebrity-Athlete Connection The story of Chaudhary and Kohli also points to a broader issue within Indian sport. Cricket continues to dominate India's sporting landscape commercially, while athletes in disciplines such as boxing often have to navigate a very different financial environment. For many of them, support from foundations, sponsors and government-backed programmes can determine how consistently they can train and compete.

Chaudhary's journey illustrates why such support matters. Kohli's backing did not win the Commonwealth Games final for her. The gold medal came after years of training, recovering from injuries, changing weight categories and beating some of India's leading boxers to earn selection. But having financial and motivational support during the difficult stages of that journey can give an athlete the space to keep pursuing the goal. For Chaudhary, that journey has now culminated in a Commonwealth Games gold medal — and she has made sure to acknowledge one of the people who helped her stay on that path.