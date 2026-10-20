Hockey India opens doors to fans with free entry at Asian Champions Trophy

Hockey India on Tuesday announced that fans will get free entry to all the matches of the men's Asian Champions Trophy to be held in Jalandhar and Mohali from October 27 to November 5.

Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar and the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali will together host a total of 20 matches.

All league-stage matches from October 27 to November 2 will be played in Jalandhar, while the semi-finals and medal matches will be played in Mohali on November 4 and 5.

Fans can secure their free entry passes by registering on Hockey India's online ticketing partner www.ticketgenie.in.