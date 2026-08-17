Hockey World Cup 2026: August 17 schedule, timings, live streaming today

The Men's FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 enters another important day on Monday, August 17, with four matches scheduled across the Netherlands and Belgium. India will be one of the teams in action as Harmanpreet Singh and Co. take on England in a crucial Pool D encounter.

India began their campaign with a 3-1 victory over Wales, while England made a strong statement by defeating Pakistan 4-1 in their opening match. The result makes the India-England clash an important fixture in the race for the top two spots in Pool D.

Three other matches are also scheduled today, with Pakistan facing Wales in Pool D, France taking on Malaysia in Pool B and Germany meeting hosts Belgium later in the day.

Men's Hockey World Cup 2026: Today's Match Schedule Match Pool Time (IST) Venue Pakistan vs Wales Pool D 4:00 PM Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen France vs Malaysia Pool B 5:30 PM Belfius Hockey Arena, Belgium India vs England Pool D 6:30 PM Wagener Hockey Stadium, Amstelveen Germany vs Belgium Pool B 12:00 AM* Belfius Hockey Arena, Belgium Pakistan vs Wales Pakistan will look to bounce back after their 1-4 defeat against England, while Wales will be aiming for their first points after losing 1-3 to India in their opening game. France vs Malaysia France and Malaysia will meet in a Pool B contest as both sides look to strengthen their position in the group.

India vs England India will face a stern test against England after opening their campaign with a 3-1 win over Wales. England, meanwhile, arrive with confidence after their convincing 4-1 victory against Pakistan. Germany vs Belgium ALSO READ: Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 points table: Team rankings of all 4 groups The final men's match of the day will see Germany take on hosts Belgium in a Pool B encounter. Men's Hockey World Cup 2026 live telecast and live streaming details When will the Men's Hockey World Cup matches be played today? Four men's matches are scheduled for Monday, August 17.

What time is the India vs England hockey match? India vs England will begin at 6:30 pm IST on Monday, August 17. Where will India vs England be played? The match will be played at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. Who will India face in their next Pool D match? India will face Pakistan on August 19 after their match against England. How many men's matches are scheduled on August 17? There are four matches scheduled in the men's tournament on August 17. Which teams are playing in Pool D today?