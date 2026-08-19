Hockey World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan head-to-head in WC history

The India-Pakistan rivalry returns to the FIH Hockey World Cup stage after a 16-year wait when the two sides meet in a crucial Pool D encounter at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen on Wednesday.

Few rivalries in international hockey carry the same historical weight. India and Pakistan have dominated the sport across generations, with their contests producing some of the most memorable matches in Olympic and World Cup history. Their latest meeting comes with much more than bragging rights at stake, however, as both teams fight for a place in the next stage of the 2026 World Cup.

India vs Pakistan: World Cup rivalry India and Pakistan have faced each other five times at the Men's Hockey World Cup, with their first encounter coming in the inaugural 1971 edition in Barcelona. Pakistan won that opening World Cup meeting 2-1, but India responded two years later in Amstelveen, securing a narrow 1-0 victory. India also came out on top in the 1975 final in Kuala Lumpur, winning 2-1. Pakistan restored its advantage in the rivalry with a 3-2 victory over India at the 1986 World Cup in Mumbai. The most recent meeting came in New Delhi in 2010, when India produced a convincing 4-1 win on home soil.

The five matches have therefore been evenly contested, with India winning three and Pakistan two. India have scored 10 goals across those encounters, compared with Pakistan's seven. India vs Pakistan at Hockey World Cup Year Venue Winner Score 1971 Barcelona Pakistan 02/01/26 1973 Amstelveen India 1-0 1975 Kuala Lumpur India 02/01/26 1986 Mumbai Pakistan 03/02/26 2010 New Delhi India 04/01/26 ALSO READ: India vs Pakistan Hockey World Cup 2026: Can Pak end 10-year win drought? A rivalry shaped by World Cup history The significance of the rivalry extends beyond their five World Cup meetings. India remain the most successful team in Olympic men's hockey history, with eight gold medals, while Pakistan have won three Olympic titles.

Pakistan, however, have enjoyed greater success at the World Cup. They have lifted the men's World Cup trophy four times, making them the tournament's most successful side. India have won the World Cup once, with their triumph coming in 1975. Both nations have experienced contrasting fortunes in recent decades. India have rebuilt themselves into a major force in international hockey, winning consecutive Olympic bronze medals at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. Pakistan, meanwhile, have struggled to maintain their previous level of consistency. They failed to qualify for the 2014 and 2023 World Cups, while the two teams did not meet at the 2018 edition.

Why the 2026 clash is crucial Wednesday's meeting carries enormous importance because of the new World Cup format. England have already secured a top-two finish in Pool D after winning both their opening matches. India currently sit second with three points, following their 3-1 victory over Wales and 2-4 defeat to England. Pakistan have one point after drawing against Wales and losing 1-4 to England. That leaves the battle for second place finely poised. India need at least a draw against Pakistan to guarantee their progression, while Pakistan must win to keep their qualification hopes alive. Wales are also in contention and will need victory against England to have any chance of progressing.

The stakes therefore make this more than a traditional rivalry, it could effectively decide who survives the pool stage. 16 years after the last World Cup meeting The two sides have waited a long time for another World Cup encounter. Their last meeting came in 2010 in New Delhi, where India dominated Pakistan 4-1. The 2026 clash will be their first World Cup meeting since then and the first time they face each other on the tournament's biggest stage in 16 years. The return of the fixture has generated enormous interest, with the 10,000-capacity Wagener Stadium sold out for the encounter. Indian and Pakistani communities in the Netherlands are expected to create a charged atmosphere for one of hockey's most historic rivalries.