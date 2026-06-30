How Supreme Court ruling on transgender athletes affects US women's sports

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld laws in Idaho and West Virginia requiring athletes to compete in school and college sports according to their sex assigned at birth, affirming states' authority to regulate eligibility in women's sports.

The decision marks the first time the country's highest court has backed state restrictions on transgender athletes in educational institutions.

Although the ruling applies only to school and collegiate sports in the United States, it comes as sports bodies worldwide tighten eligibility rules for women's competitions.

The NCAA has revised its participation policy, while the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and several international federations have introduced stricter criteria for female events ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

Supporters say the ruling protects fairness and competitive integrity in women's sports. Critics argue it discriminates against transgender athletes and raises concerns over constitutional and civil rights protections. What did the Supreme Court rule? The Supreme Court upheld laws enacted by Idaho and West Virginia that require public school and college athletes to compete according to their biological sex recorded at birth. The ruling stemmed from two separate legal challenges. In Idaho, long-distance runner Lindsay Hecox challenged the state's Fairness in Women's Sports Act soon after it was passed in 2020, arguing that it violated the Equal Protection Clause of the US Constitution. Lower courts had temporarily blocked the law after concluding that Idaho had not demonstrated that the restrictions were necessary to preserve opportunities for female athletes. The decision also aligns with US President Donald Trump's administration's broader efforts to restrict transgender participation in educational athletics through its interpretation of Title IX.

In West Virginia, transgender student Becky Pepper-Jackson challenged a similar law, arguing that it violated Title IX, the federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in federally funded educational institutions. By siding with the states, the Supreme Court has effectively affirmed that states may restrict participation in female school and college sports based on biological sex. The decision also overturns earlier injunctions that had prevented the laws from taking effect. The judgment does not create a nationwide prohibition on transgender participation. Instead, it confirms that states have the constitutional authority to enact such restrictions, leaving policy largely in the hands of state legislatures unless Congress amends federal law.

What changes for US women's sports? The immediate impact will be felt across school and collegiate competitions in states that have enacted similar laws. According to the Williams Institute, 27 US states already restrict transgender athletes from competing in school sports consistent with their gender identity. The Supreme Court's decision is expected to strengthen the legal footing of those laws and make future constitutional challenges more difficult. For transgender athletes, opportunities to compete in girls' and women's school sports will increasingly depend on where they live. States that have adopted restrictions are likely to continue enforcing them, while states that support participation based on gender identity may continue defending their own policies, setting up further legal disputes.

The ruling is also likely to reinforce existing policies in educational athletics, particularly where eligibility rules already align with biological sex. Why has the issue become a political flashpoint? The debate over transgender participation in women's sports has become one of the defining cultural and political issues in the United States. President Donald Trump made the issue a central part of his 2024 election campaign before signing an executive order directing federal agencies to interpret Title IX in a manner that limits participation in female sports to biological females. The administration has since taken legal action against states that continue to permit transgender athletes to compete according to their gender identity. One of the most prominent cases involves Minnesota, where the Department of Justice alleges that state policies violate Title IX by allowing transgender girls to participate in girls' sports and access female locker rooms and changing facilities.

Minnesota has rejected those claims, arguing that its policies protect transgender students from discrimination and comply with constitutional principles. The dispute illustrates that legal battles over transgender participation are likely to continue despite the Supreme Court's ruling. The NCAA also revised its transgender participation policy following the executive order, limiting competition in women's sports to athletes who meet the organisation's revised eligibility criteria. The move brought college sports more closely into line with the federal government's position. How are sports bodies responding? The Supreme Court ruling comes as international sports organisations increasingly move towards biological sex-based eligibility rules.

Earlier this year, the IOC announced a new policy requiring athletes wishing to compete in female events at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and future IOC competitions to undergo a one-time test for the SRY gene, which is typically found on the Y chromosome. Under the new framework, eligibility for the female category is limited to biological females, with the IOC arguing that the policy is intended to protect fairness, safety and the integrity of women's competition. The IOC's decision follows similar moves by several international federations. World Athletics excludes transgender women who have experienced male puberty from female international competition.

World Aquatics has adopted comparable eligibility criteria for elite events, while cycling's governing body, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), has also tightened participation rules in women's competitions. World Boxing has introduced mandatory sex verification measures for female competition. Why does the scientific debate continue? Sports governing bodies argue that biological differences established during male puberty can provide lasting physical advantages in events involving strength, power and endurance. The IOC's latest policy cites scientific evidence suggesting that testosterone exposure before and during puberty contributes to differences in muscle mass, bone density, cardiovascular capacity and overall athletic performance. Similar reasoning has informed eligibility policies adopted by World Athletics and other international federations.

However, scientists remain divided on how those findings should be applied to sports policy. Some researchers argue that the available evidence on elite transgender athletes remains limited because so few have competed at the highest level. NCAA officials previously told a US Senate hearing that fewer than 10 transgender athletes were known to be competing among more than half a million college athletes. Other researchers caution that biological sex is more complex than a simple male-female binary and argue that eligibility decisions based solely on genetics may not accurately reflect athletic performance. ALSO READ: India Open shifted to February as BWF unveils 2027-28 tournament calendar The differing interpretations have fuelled an ongoing debate over sporting fairness, inclusion and anti-discrimination principles.

Why are intersex athletes also part of the discussion? The IOC's new policy has also renewed attention on athletes with differences of sex development (DSD), commonly referred to as intersex variations. Unlike transgender athletes, intersex athletes are born with natural variations in chromosomes, hormones or reproductive anatomy. Critics argue that mandatory SRY gene testing could affect some intersex women who have never identified as male and may not have gained the physiological advantages that sports governing bodies seek to regulate. Scientists have also pointed to conditions such as androgen insensitivity syndrome and genetic mosaicism as examples of why biological sex cannot always be determined by a single genetic marker.

The issue has long been contentious in international athletics, with regulations affecting athletes such as two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya generating years of legal and scientific debate. Supporters of stricter eligibility rules argue that clear, objective criteria are necessary to preserve fairness in women's competition, while critics contend that blanket genetic screening risks excluding athletes whose biology does not fit conventional definitions of male or female. What happens next? The Supreme Court's ruling is unlikely to end the debate over transgender participation in sport. Further legal challenges are expected as states continue to adopt differing policies and disputes over the interpretation of Title IX move through the courts. Federal and state governments are also likely to remain divided over how transgender participation should be regulated in educational institutions.