In international medal hunt, Indian athletics scores on easier picks

India finished fourth on the medal table at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, anchored by strong campaigns in athletics and boxing — which yielded 10 medals each — and six in para-athletics, out of a total haul of 39.

Boxing has been a consistent medal-churning event for India at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) in the 21st century. However, the country’s growing prominence in track and field at multi-nation tournaments like the CWG and Asian Games in recent years has helped diversify its medal sources.

India won 10 medals in athletics (excluding para-athletics) at the 2026 CWG. It is the country’s second-highest haul in all CWGs in the 21st century after the 12 medals it won in athletics at the 2010 Delhi event. Glasgow is also the second instance of India achieving a double-digit medal count from athletics.

Excluding the 2010 Delhi edition, India routinely secured just two or three athletics medals at each CWG prior to Birmingham 2022. There, Indian athletes earned eight medals in the discipline, before topping that tally at Glasgow 2026.

The Asian Games have been even more fruitful for Indian track and field athletes. Since 2006, the number of athletics medals won by India grew from nine in 2006 to 29 at the 2022 Asian Games, nearly tripling its haul. The medal count is expected to rise further at the upcoming 2026 Asian Games in Japan next month.