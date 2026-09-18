In seeking Olympic glory, India fails to cast a wide net for medals

At the Sydney 2000 Olympics, India contested 36 of the 300 medal events — a participation share of 12 per cent. The share improved to 22.88 per cent at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but then dropped to 20.35 per cent at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 when newer sports such as skateboarding and breakdancing were introduced. India did not participate in those disciplines. At the 2024 Olympics, India’s participation share reached 20.97 per cent. Even though the country contested the same number of medal events as in 2020, its overall proportion rose because the total medal events dropped from 339 to 329.