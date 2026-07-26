IND vs PAK in CWG 2026 boxing as Jadumani takes on Sumama in 55kg bout

India’s Jadumani Singh will look to continue his Commonwealth Games 2026 campaign on Sunday when he takes on Pakistan’s Sumama Rehman in the men’s 55kg round of 16, setting up another blockbuster India-Pakistan contest at the Games.

The bout offers more than just a place in the quarterfinals. With sporting contests between the neighbouring nations becoming increasingly rare, every India-Pakistan meeting at a major multi-sport event carries an added sense of occasion.

Sunday’s clash in Glasgow is no different. Beyond the familiar rivalry, however, the contest also marks another important chapter in Jadumani’s rise. The Manipuri boxer has emerged as one of India’s brightest prospects after making the bold decision to move up to the 55kg category. A victory over Sumama would take him one step closer to a Commonwealth Games medal.

India-Pakistan boxing history The sporting rivalry between India and Pakistan has traditionally been defined by cricket and hockey, but boxing has occasionally produced compelling cross-border contests of its own. ALSO READ: The rise and rise of Anahat Singh: 18-year old World Junior Squash champion One of the earliest such meetings came at the 1948 London Olympics, when India’s Babu Lall defeated Pakistan’s Allan Monteiro in the bantamweight competition to record India’s first Olympic boxing victory. More than six decades later, Suranjoy Singh defeated Pakistan’s Muhammad Waseem in the flyweight final at the 2010 South Asian Games, adding another memorable chapter to the sporting rivalry.

The 55kg gamble For Jadumani, the spotlight is as much on his transformation as it is on the opponent standing across the ring. The Manipuri boxer spent much of his early career competing in the 50kg division, where he established himself as one of India’s most consistent performers. However, with international competitions now beginning at 55kg, he faced a choice: remain in a non-Olympic weight class domestically or move up and challenge bigger opponents on the world stage. He chose the latter. The move initially raised questions, as Jadumani would be taking on naturally heavier boxers while adapting his style to the demands of a new division. However, the transition has proved career-defining.

Without the burden of drastic weight cuts before competitions, Jadumani has looked stronger and sharper in the ring. The results have reflected that improvement. A silver medal at the World Boxing Cup announced his arrival in the new category, while consistent performances over the past year have established him as one of India’s leading medal hopes in the 55kg division. Who is Sumama Rehman? While Jadumani Singh enters Sunday's bout as India's World Boxing Cup silver medallist, 24-year-old Sumama Rehman has built his reputation through an impressive run on the domestic circuit. His breakthrough came at the 35th National Games in Karachi, where he clinched the gold medal in his weight category by defeating a Pakistan Army boxer in the final. His performances also earned him the Best Player of the Tournament award.

In Glasgow, the Pakistani boxer received a first-round bye in the men's 55kg competition and now faces arguably the toughest challenge of his career against Jadumani. Although Sumama is not yet among Pakistan’s best-known international boxers, he represents the country’s next generation of amateur talent. Like Jadumani, he will view the Glasgow Games as an opportunity to make a statement on one of the biggest multi-sport stages. Building momentum in Glasgow Jadumani enters the bout with confidence after an emphatic start to his campaign. Facing Scotland’s Aaron Cullen in front of a partisan home crowd, the Indian boxer produced one of his most assured performances in recent months. His quick footwork, accurate combinations and composure earned him a unanimous 5-0 verdict and a place in the round of 16.