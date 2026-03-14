India adds top performers from 2025 to TOPS, TAGG lists before Asian Games

India has revised the list of athletes under its flagship high-performance programme, the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), adding several athletes who delivered strong performances in 2025. The updated list is expected to strengthen India’s preparations for major international competitions, including the Asian Games and the 2028 Summer Olympics qualification cycle.

The revision comes after delays caused by administrative reviews last year, when authorities detected certain anomalies in the earlier list. The updated selections aim to ensure that athletes in strong form receive timely support, training opportunities, and financial assistance.

What is the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS)?

The Target Olympic Podium Scheme is a government initiative launched by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (India) to help elite Indian athletes prepare for the Olympic Games and other major international tournaments. The programme focuses on athletes with strong medal prospects and provides comprehensive assistance, including: Financial stipends

Personal coaching support

International training exposure

Sports science and medical support

Equipment and infrastructure access Athletes placed in the TOPS Core Group receive a monthly stipend of ₹50,000, while those in the development group receive ₹25,000 per month, along with access to training and competition opportunities.

Key shooting stars added to the TOPS core group Shooting was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the revised list. Several athletes who delivered notable performances on the international circuit in 2025 were included in the core group. Among them is Samrat Rana, the 10m air pistol world champion, whose consistent results at top-level competitions earned him a place in the scheme. Young shooter Suruchi Phogat was also added after impressing across multiple stages of the ISSF World Cup circuit. Another shooter, Niraj Kumar, who finished fifth at the ISSF World Shooting Championships, has also been inducted into the core group.

These inclusions highlight the government’s effort to strengthen India’s shooting contingent ahead of future global events. Athletics and boxing performers promoted In athletics, long-distance runner Gulveer Singh has been promoted to the core group after breaking national records in both the 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres events. In boxing, world champion Jasmine Lamboria, who competes in the 57kg category, has been upgraded from the development group to the TOPS core list following her recent international success. Badminton and para-sports additions In badminton, the mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Dhruv Kapila have also been included in the core group. The duo has consistently maintained a position within the world’s top 20 rankings.

ALSO READ: FIH Women's Hockey WC 2026 qualifier final India vs England live streaming The revised list also recognises achievements in para-sports. Pramod Bhagat, a gold medallist at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, has been included in the para-badminton category alongside Naveen Sivakumar. Athletes added to the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG) Apart from the TOPS programme, the government also maintains the Target Asian Games Group (TAGG), which focuses specifically on athletes with medal potential at the Asian Games. The TAGG list provides similar forms of support, including coaching assistance, training camps, and international exposure. Athletes included in the updated TAGG list include:

Annu Rani (javelin throw)

Joshna Chinappa (squash)

D Suresh (tennis)

Anjali Jakhar (cycling) Notable athletes missing from the revised list Despite the additions, some prominent athletes were surprised to find their names missing from the updated programme. Those excluded from the revised list include: Deepak Punia (wrestling) H. S. Prannoy (badminton) Shiva Narwal (shooting) Divyansh Singh Panwar (shooting) Their absence has generated some discussion within sporting circles, especially given their previous international performances. Strengthening India’s Olympic and Asian Games preparation Following the revision, the updated programme now includes: 56 athletes in the TOPS core group