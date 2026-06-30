India banks on Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa at Zagreb Rapid and Blitz

World champion D Gukesh might have taken a sabbatical from classical chess but his commitment to major events remains intact and he will be up against some of the world's best players in the Zagreb Rapid and Blitz Tournament beginning here on Wednesday.

The event is part of the Grand Chess Tour or GCT, which is the biggest platform to bring together top players. This will be the third event under the GCT brand this year with three more to come.

This event will also feature Indian star R Praggnanandhaa, who is fresh from his victory at the Norway Chess ahead of none other than world number one Magnus Carlsen.

The event will feature nine rounds of rapid and 18 rounds of blitz chess. Each rapid victory will be worth two points and a draw will fetch one point while in blitz, one point will be awarded for a win and a half for a draw. Gukesh had surprisingly walked out of the GCT citing his recent performances. The reigning world champion has to defend his title against Javokhir SIndarov later this year and opinions are split as to who would come out on top. Despite saying no to main events, Gukesh has committed to playing the rapid and blitz sections as wild card.